by CESAR SALAZAR
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise in Winona, with 21 reports of catalytic converter theft in 2021 and six reports this year. Why are catalytic converters being targeted and why is it an increasing trend not only here but across the country? What can Winonans do to protect themselves and their vehicles?
Elizabeth Ringler, a customer service representative at the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Winona, said catalytic converters were stolen from multiple trucks at the company. “We had done our truck inspections and one of them sounded as if it was drowning," she said. "We did an inspection underneath and noticed the catalytic converter was missing, and we checked the rest of our trucks. That’s when we realized they’d been stolen.”
Like U-Haul, Winona locals have been experiencing a trend in the increase of catalytic converter theft over the past few years.
“During my career, there’s definitely been a huge upswing in the last couple of years [in catalytic converter theft],” Winona Police Department (WPD) Investigator Andy Mohan said.
“We’ve had 26 calls with 43 converters stolen total,” WPD Deputy Chief Jay Rasmussen said. “This year we’ve had five or so reports, so hopefully it’s a downward trend but when you get a call and it’s 14 converters stolen … it’s obviously concerning.”
The catalytic converter’s job is to reduce emissions coming out of the vehicle’s engine via the exhaust system. Inside the converter are valuable metals such as platinum, rhodium, and palladium.
“The price of the precious metals inside the catalytic converters, the numbers they’re paying for those are getting astronomical right now,” Mohan said. “Palladium for example is going for up to $1,800 an ounce. You don’t get an ounce out of each one, but the more you take the more it adds up.”
With no way to tell if a catalytic converter is stolen, some scrap yards are buying them with no questions asked. There are even dedicated websites online that purchase catalytic converters.
“Our investigations don’t lead us down rabbit holes here in Winona. We think they’re going out of our jurisdiction,” Rasmussen said. “We have a very good relationship with our scrappers; so they work with us. If they have someone come in with a bunch of catalytic converters we usually find out and go from there.”
Catalytic converters are typically stolen using only a saw and a carjack and can be done in just about a minute. Vehicles with a higher ground clearance are frequent targets as the catalytic converter is easier to access and can be quickly removed.
“Thieves are learning that it’s easier to access, for example, the higher ground clearance vehicles like box trucks and bigger SUVs because they don’t have to jack up the vehicle — they can just slide underneath, cut it, and go,” Mohan said.
It’s easy to tell if a catalytic converter has been taken as vehicles lose performance and fuel efficiency without it. The vehicle can still be driven but will sound much louder and will accelerate in a rough, inconsistent manner.
“Technically, you can drive without a catalytic converter but it’d be very loud, there’d be black smoke coming from under your car, and your miles per gallon are going to go way, way down — everybody will know you’re coming if you didn’t have one,” Mohan said.
“If it’s loud enough, police may stop you for having that loud exhaust,” Rasmussen said. “Typically we’re not issuing tickets for that, but it could lead to other things … it’s certainly a reason to get stopped.”
The 1990 Clean Air Act prohibits the removal of catalytic converters. Many states, including Minnesota, do not allow vehicle pollution control equipment to be tampered with; doing so could lead to federal and state penalties. Winona Authorities are not giving out tickets to drivers for having had a catalytic converter stolen.
Catalytic converters are expensive to replace and it can be hard to find a replacement.
“If you have full insurance coverage, you will be covered, but if you don’t, you’ll have to cover that cost yourself,” Mohan said. “That’s about $3,500 to replace your catalytic converter.”
Vehicle owners can help deter or catch catalytic converter theft by taking steps to ensure the safety of their vehicles.
“If you see someone suspicious in the area carrying a saw or something they can roll under the car with or even if you see somebody under a car it’s probably a great idea to report it,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen and Mohan say to help prevent the theft of a catalytic converter, vehicle owners should park in well-lit public areas, parking in the view of security cameras, or parking inside of a garage if possible. A more direct way of protecting a vehicle is by installing an anti-theft device around the catalytic converter.
“It’s kind of like locking your house; it’s not a sure thing but it’s taking those steps to try to make it harder for the criminals,” Rasmussen said.
Winonans should contact local authorities as soon as possible if they find their catalytic converter stolen, as the timing and location could come into play when trying to locate suspects.
“You can certainly contact the police department, especially if you have a suspect in mind or if you have information,” Rasmussen said. “Sometimes people in your neighborhood might have information.”
The WPD has also started doing extra patrols on localities where there is a higher probability of catalytic converter theft.
“We have officers… who do a whole lot of extra checks on properties, especially businesses that do have cars sitting; we take that to heart when those places get ripped off,” Rasmussen said.
With the assistance and precaution of Winonans, the possibility to reduce or stop the theft of catalytic converters in the area goes up.
“The most important thing is that community [members] do their due diligence and contact authorities when they see something suspicious,” Mohan said.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified U-Haul Moving & Storage of Winona as U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer.
