Celebrating Winona’s creative laureate

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
When meandering through Winona, vibrant murals with colors like pink and yellow greet community members from doors and walls. These pieces of public art are by Creative Laureate Sarah Johnson, who has served in the role for three years and whose term was recently extended.
Johnson’s laureate position will be extended for a year as a new creativity commission begins following the discontinuation of the Fine Arts Commission. The position promotes creativity and the arts in the community. “We’re very excited,” said Carrie Frederich, who chaired the Fine Arts Commission and was on a task force reforming that group. “It was something through this time of transition with the commission, the creative laureate position was definitely something we didn’t want to lose into the fold of everything,” she said.
Previously, Winona had a poet laureate. That changed to the broader creative laureate position, open to artists in various fields, a few years ago. Johnson began in the creative laureate role in January 2020.
One of Johnson’s goals as creative laureate was to ensure artists’ work was recognized as work and artists were fairly compensated. She also wanted to foster a vibrant and welcoming community for public art. Part of her philosophy, inspired by her background as a mental health professional, is community care, wherein community members are able to provide informal support for one another. Then, with community engaged art, community members can build connections with one another. “That is the foundation to literally everything,” she said. “It’s the foundation to our mental health. It’s the foundation for building resiliency in ourselves and between each other, building resilient connections, families, neighborhoods, communities.”
When the pandemic began, those goals remained, and she added a new one, drawing on her knowledge as a mental health professional. She prioritized creating public art with messages of hope, connection and comfort. She wanted someone walking down the street to see these vibrant messages and not feel as isolated.
Mayor Scott Sherman said seeing Johnson at work on a mural on Third Street during the height of the pandemic stuck with him. Though downtown appeared to be deserted, he saw the rainbow colors of her mural while driving down the street one day. “Every time I see these little pops of Sarah Johnson around town, it really helps me understand what she does for the city and for our community as a whole,” he said.
Now, with the height of the pandemic having passed, Johnson has been able to work on community engaged art, or pieces designed and created with community members. “Overall, I would say what I’m most proud of is connections with many community partners,” she said.
Some of Johnson’s work includes a mural that says “Art is for Everyone” at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts; a mural that says “Hear Our Voices” by student group Our Voices; a mural that says “Hold hope gently and firmly;” three panels created by local student groups in support of mental health in the youth section of the Winona Public Library; panels regarding community members’ connection to water called “We Are Water”; and a mural that says “You are not alone” at the Winona Catholic Worker House.
Johnson also enjoyed hearing community members’ stories while working on a three-panel mural as part of the Fabric of Winona Project. The three panels were co-designed by Project FINE, a local organization that supports refugees and immigrants. The panels highlight community members’ cultures and the stories about what brought them and their families here. The piece is now at the Winona County History Center. It is powerful when community members have conversations with those they do not know while painting and creating, Johnson said. “There’s something that happens when we’re in that kind of playful, creative mode that opens people up in ways that are really amazing,” she said.
Frederich said children she is adopting benefited from Johnson’s work. “For them to be able to engage with a lot of these pieces that have that mental health component and be able to express themselves in a way that I don’t think they’ve ever had the opportunity [to] before was just an amazing experience to watch, a method of care for them that I don’t know I could’ve orchestrated without her. And I think that’s something I'll forever be grateful for for my kids,” she said. Her youngest is already talking with Johnson about creating art camps, she said, as he wants to bring home the work he creates.
Johnson said that through her experiences to date, she has learned “community matters, the way we show up for each other matters and we can build the community we want together.” She added that art and creativity may help spur change. “It opens up our brain to think about different possibilities, which means we can exercise that muscle and apply that to more complex community issues,” she said. Fostering connections, trust and communication, as well as learning one another’s stories, are all part of creating change, she continued, and that work can be done with art and creativity.
Serving as creative laureate has influenced Johnson “tremendously” as an artist. Until about a year ago, she was a mental health professional who worked on her art when she could. Today, she is able to focus on art as her work.
