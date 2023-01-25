Centerville club shares love of curling

by CESAR SALAZAR
Sweeping the floor in a freezing room might not sound like an ideal night out, but for the Centerville Curling Club members, that’s precisely the vibe that they enjoy with their weekly curling events.
The Centerville Curling Club serves many communities with an Olympic-standard ice sheet, and hosts various events — also known as spiels — for all ages and skill levels throughout the year. The current Centerville building was constructed in 1996 and since has housed many spiels, ranging from local friendly gatherings to national tournaments. The club hosts events, such as the Open Ice Burger Night, to help fundraise for the organization and help introduce curling to people who might not be as well-versed in the sport as club members. The open night gives those people a chance to try out the sport and possibly get swept up in the fun.
Established in 1947, the club can trace its roots to when Scottish settlers began arriving in the area in the early 1800s, bringing the sport with them. In fact, the club has a trophy display case with two curling stones found in a lake from a time in the past when the sport was originally played outside on frozen bodies of water.
Dan Lilla has been with the Centerville Curling Club for over 50 years and currently serves as the club’s secretary-treasurer. He enjoys many aspects of the club. “It’s local, and I don’t live very far from here. That’s always nice,” Lilla said. “Over the years, I’ve seen the club itself evolve into a bigger and better organization. I remember when I grew up way back at the old club when I first started, how things were and how things have progressed to different levels.”
According to Lilla, curling is all about working as a team. “Everybody’s got to do their best and hopefully make their shots to have the most success,” Lilla said. “It’s truly not an individual game. Sure, one could have a really good game … but game-in and game-out, it’s a team sport for the most part.”
Club Director and former president John Critzman has seen the rise in popularity of the sport in his 40-year tenure at the club. “Once it hit the TV and the Olympics, it’s just blown up,” Crtizman said. “When I went to college, those guys from Arcadia didn’t know what curling was, and they’re from the next town.” He continued, “If you didn’t grow up with it, you didn’t know what it is. You didn’t see it on TV. It was this foreign thing.”
According to Critzman, Centerville’s dedicated ice rink is equivalent to Olympic-level rinks. “For Centerville, this is crazy,” Critzman exclaimed.
For Lilla, curling is more than just a sport. “It’s a great winter activity,” he said. “It’s some exercise. You get out there and do a little something and a lot of socialization. You talk to other people, and I guess that’s what it is.”
One curler, Dan Stockhaus, a physical education teacher from Sparta, Wis., came over to join his friends at the open curling night. Stockhaus had previously only curled once. “It’s awesome, and it’s a lot of fun,” Stockhaus said. “Truly, you see we have kids … some older folks out here too. It’s a game you can go out and play with friends. It’s a lifetime activity. Obviously, being a physical education teacher, physical activity is a pretty important thing for me, so it’s just a cool thing to go out and try and do.”
“I think anybody who has an interest in curling should definitely try to find an open curling night to go out and give it a shot,” Stockhaus said. “It’s a welcoming community. Anybody pretty much can go. People are willing to teach … I’d say give it a try if you’re interested.”
The Centerville Curling Club is planning on holding another Open Ice Burger Night on February 10, from 5:30-9 p.m. “People are always welcome to check us out on our website at centervillecurlingclub.com or Facebook,” Lilla said. “Come to one of our nights like this, if they’re interested or just curious what curling’s about. They can come here, watch, and learn.”
