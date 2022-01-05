Central school gets a second life

by CHRIS ROGERS
Marble columns and a lion’s head frieze as the drinking fountain backsplash — these gifts from the Watkins family to the former Central Elementary School in Winona always looked like they belonged more in a Greek palace than a 20th century grade school. Now they greet tenants shuffling through the hallways to former classrooms turned apartments.
Historic buildings don’t always enjoy happy endings, but Central school is the latest historic Winona school to be preserved and remodeled as an apartment building, following the former junior high (aka Washington Crossings) and Madison Elementary School (now Madison Place). Winona Area Public Schools sold the building to Dan Nisbit and Shawn Beier’s company in 2018, and the first tenants moved into Central Square, as they renamed the building, on Dec. 1.
At an open house last month, Joan and Don Klagge got to see the room where Joan had taught kindergarten for years — coincidentally the same room Don had as a kindergartener. “Oh, I started to cry,” Joan said. Someone had already moved into Joan’s old classroom, but the woman was generous enough to let the Klagges take a look around the apartment. “That was a good feeling,” Joan said. “That the blackboard was still up. That was the biggest surprise, and the bulletin boards were in the same place.” She added of Beier, “It was amazing how well he kept everything.”
Terrazzo flooring, colorful tiling, built-in coat closets, and, of course, blackboards — there is a lot at Central Square that looks just like it did as a school. “When I take you in the art room, that’s going to feel like you’re back in art class,” Beier told the Post.
“We had no idea what the heck we were going to do with this place,” Beier said, explaining the various concepts for redevelopment he and Nisbit considered. “We were thinking it could all be commercial, and at one point it was back up for sale again, and now it’s all residential. But it turned out really well.” The building is now home to 15 apartment units, mostly two bedrooms with a few single bedroom units and efficiencies. “It just made sense to do residential,” Beier said.
With concrete walls a foot thick in places, an enormous number of windows, and lots of built-in cabinetry, remodeling the building was a challenge, at times, but preserving the historic feel of the building was important to him and his business partner, Beier said.
“That was a sad thing when that closed,” Joan said of Central’s closure as an elementary school and Winona’s gradual loss of neighborhood schools. Don said, “When I went over to that open house, I guess I felt a little better about the closing because they kept the integrity of the building.”
Don recalled how, once as a schoolboy, he was playing in the snow at the neighboring Watkins Home. “All of a sudden I could hear one of the windows up above open up, and I thought uh oh, we’re in trouble. And it was one of the Watkins ladies and she said, ‘Oh children, you can play here whenever you want.’” He added, “Central was a special place.”
The Klagges aren’t alone in having some special connections to the building. Lots of other former teachers and staff came to the open house, and Beier said that one of the new tenants had three generations of his family attend Central school. “It’s just been great with the neighborhood, and the neighbors were really happy to see something happening,” he added.
New development on the schoolyard is a possibility down the road. “We have no plans at this point. At some point, we may have a phase two,” Beier said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.