Challenging athletes, uniting families

Winona’s triathlon, Trinona, made a dashing return to bluff country after being on a hiatus for the past two years. This year, Trinona was able to attract more than 470 athletes and over 80 youth athletes — some from as far as Hawaii and Arizona — to participate in the events.
Trinona featured multiple different courses over two days, such as the International Course, which featured a .93-mile swim in Lake Winona, a 24.85-mile bike ride around Garvin Heights, and a 6.2-mile run around Lake Park. Trinona’s other three smaller courses — a duathlon, a sprint course, and the youth triathlon — were no walk in the park either, having athletes compete head-to-head or in relays as teams around Lake Winona or at the Winona Family YMCA.
“It’s just fun. It’s a great time, it’s a great environment, and it’s great people,” Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. and race participant Hannah Williams said. She continued, “It’s a beautiful location, a beautiful venue with the bluffs and water.”
Williams placed second in her group, women 40-44. “The biking was a little interesting with some road construction, but going up and down the hills, it was a nice layout,” she said.
Part of the bike trail was routed through the Highway 61/Mankato Avenue road construction. This, along with overcast weather, were some major concerns for race organizers.
“We were so nervous about how the athletes were going to react to it … we kind of prepared [the athletes] for the worst, and they were pleasantly surprised when they went through those sections,” Trinona Executive Director and Race Organizer Lindsay Sherman said.
“I liked it a lot. It’s a nice course, well put on,” athlete Kevin Hileman said. “It’s a nice area and I really enjoyed it. I’ll come back next year.”
Hileman placed second in his group, men 55-59, and particularly enjoyed the bike race, as it was his best event out of the sprint course.
Trinona was also able to garner teams for the events. The Quinn-Vos family sees Trinona as a way to spend time together and to honor their deceased family member, Dr. Laurel Quinn, who passed away last summer. While Laurel’s widower Jason Quinn and their children live in Winona, some of Laurel’s family came up from Arizona to join the family affair and get away from the desert heat. The Quinn-Vos family had 16 family members attend Trinona.
“We do a lot of relays because it just gets more people involved,” Jason said. He continued, “It’s a great excuse to get together.”
The Quinn-Vos Family hopes to reunite at Trinona next year and set it as a tradition for the younger members of the family.
“We love Winona, I’m glad we have Trinona,” Jason said. “I think it’s the perfect event … to do right here.”
Trinona was supported by over 220 volunteers. “That is the most amazing thing: the volunteers and support we have from the community,” Sherman said. “They just take charge, move people around, and get things done.”
Sherman hopes that road construction isn’t a concern for next year’s Trinona and said she’ll have to triple-check with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for any road work next year. “Other than that, what happens behind the scenes is craziness,” she said. “We’ve received a ton of [comments] from volunteers and athletes saying they had a really good time and what a good event we put on. To us, it’s chaotic, but to them it just seemed like it all came together, which is really nice.”
