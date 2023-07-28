by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce warned about fraudulent currency circulating in Winona with a special announcement on July 24.
According to the announcement, a local bank received counterfeit $100 bills from three separate businesses last week.
Winona Police Department (WPD) Deputy Chief Jay Rasmussen said the WPD has not received any recent reports of counterfeit money but that they do occur from time to time. “People just need to be very observant for the feel [of the cash] and for the way it looks,” Rasmussen said.
In the Chamber’s announcement, it also gives some tips on identifying counterfeit bills. For example, it reported that the fake $100 bills are the old style from 1988, before water marks were added. The bills also lack the security strip and all their serial numbers match, though that could change, the Chamber stated. Lastly, the fraudulent $100 bills do pass the marker test, according to the organization. The marker test is used to delineate between real and fake bills; when marking fake currency with a pen, the ink will darken, but on real currency, the ink will remain a pale yellow.
In the announcement, the local bank — which the Chamber did not identify — advises businesses that rely solely on the marker test to determine genuine or fraudulent money to use this situation as a heads-up to upgrade their security measures. Winona Area Chamber of Commerce President Christie Ransom said most businesses use the marker test to determine the authenticity of a bill.
Ransom stated that this is the first case of counterfeit money she’s seen in her four years with the Chamber. “This was unusual activity to have this much in such a short time,” She said. She hopes that by making the community aware of the fraudulent bills circulating, it will put a stop to the problem. “We don’t want more and more businesses to be caught with bills that they can’t cash,” Ransom said.
