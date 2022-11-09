by CESAR SALAZAR
A few newcomers will join the Winona City Council following Tuesday’s election. Former Winona Daily News columnist Jerome Christenson won the at-large council seat currently held by council member Michelle Alexander, while Fourth Ward incumbent George Borzyskowski held his ground against challenger Amber Buysman, and Jeff Hyma — running unopposed — secured the Second Ward seat.
For the at-large seat, Christenson captured 55 percent of the vote with 4,805 votes versus Alexander’s 45 percent or 3,965 votes, according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Hyma secured 1,453 votes in his Second Ward campaign, with 99 percent of the vote, according to the Secretary of State. Twelve votes were counted for write-ins.
In the Fourth Ward, Borzyskowski secured 63 percent of the votes with 1,609 votes facing Buysman’s 37 percent of the votes with 944 votes, according to the Secretary of State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.