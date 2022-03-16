by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Community members and local leaders praised Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) staff during recent listening sessions that were part of the district’s current strategic plan development. Community members noted some of the district’s programming is a positive for WAPS. Additionally, the members of the public and local leaders identified areas for improvement, such as community partnerships and inclusivity.
WAPS is working with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) on a three- to five-year strategic plan covering the district’s mission, vision, and goals in areas such as academics and professional development. The goal is for the plan to fit on a page and be easily accessible. So far, WAPS has held listening sessions facilitated by MSBA with staff, students, community members and School Board members, and it has surveyed several of these groups, as well. Now, a strategic planning committee with district members and community members will meet to go over the feedback and hone in on the plan.
Many community members, local leaders and School Board members said staff are a positive part of the district. “Overall, I can say that WAPS teachers are really dedicated and qualified educators,” community member Brad Berzinski said.
“I think there are some really great teachers who work to support kids in their endeavors,” community member Maurella Cunningham said.
A number of community members also noted that several district programs — such as the Rios Spanish Immersion Program and Miller Mentoring — are valuable for the district. “He’s six and a half, and he’s speaking Spanish, and that’s a really big deal,” community member Jennifer Anderson said of her son who is in the Rios program.
Alongside the positive work of the district, several community members and local leaders said inclusivity was an area in which the district could grow. “I have heard of concerns within the school district about kids being marginalized, and groups being marginalized, but it’s been a problem I think for forever,” Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said. Sonneman’s husband, Karl Sonneman, serves on the School Board.
Community member Peter Watkins said there were concerns about unwelcoming behavior at sporting events. There are also achievement gaps to address, Berzinski said.
“The racism within this school district has risen and causes such a poor, unhealthy, unsafe environment for those being racially bullied, left feeling unheard and unseen,” community member LaShara Morgan wrote in a comment during the listening session.
Cunningham said the district may take steps such as surveys related to inclusivity, but further follow-through is needed. “There just seems to always be a roadblock to getting to that improvement stage … we don’t get to the hard plans,” she said.
Implementing more community partnerships would help the district, as well, some community members and local leaders said. More partnerships with post-secondary institutions would be beneficial, Berzinski said. Steven Christopherson of Merchants Bank said there is an opportunity for the district to incorporate more job experiences and shadowing for students. Winona Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Christie Ransom agreed that hands-on learning opportunities would be valuable for students.
Winona City Manager Chad Ubl also said that more conversations between local governments, such as the School Board, Winona City Council and Winona County Board, would be meaningful.
The concept of trust also arose as an important factor for the district. More transparency with financing for athletics would be valuable, Watkins said. School Board member Steve Schild said he would like people to not be reluctant to say something they find important because they fear they might be viewed as criticizing the person in the role overseeing the topic. “If people can’t feel free to say, ‘Well, here’s what I heard or here’s what I’m concerned about, I think that … the issue of trust is going to continue to be there. So we have to mean it when we say that we really do invite comments, criticisms, and then we’ve got to be prepared to deal with that,” Schild said.
Some of the comments made during the listening sessions echoed several of those made in surveys and public input sessions facilitated by Engage Winona this winter for the city of Winona’s comprehensive plan. Some community members advocated for a stronger public school district, with many citing the district as a possible reason for some people deciding to live elsewhere. Some people said negative perceptions were holding the district back, while others raised substantive issues they wanted the district to address. “Public education needs to be better, this is a huge opportunity, plays into workforce and where people live,” a community member wrote.
The strategic planning committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Community members may view the meetings virtually or in person at Winona Senior High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.