by CESAR SALAZAR and CHRIS ROGERS
While the Winona City Council took a tentative step forward this week on the proposed police-fire-community center project at the East Recreation Center (ERC), users of the ERC and the city’s Friendship Center expressed some concerns about the lack of green space in the plan, among other issues.
Since 2018, the city has been planning an addition and renovation for the ERC to create a new community center, which would provide a new location for the city’s senior center, known as the Friendship Center. Last summer, city officials began studying a possible new police-fire station to address long-standing space and safety issues at Central Fire Station and the Winona Police Department’s current headquarters. In February, city staff and consultants presented a proposal to demolish the ERC and create a fire-police station there — a plan which upended designs for the community center at the ERC. Earlier this month, officials presented a plan to buy the neighboring St. Stan’s school and convert it into a community center, with a new police-fire station occupying the ERC block.
On Monday, city staff presented cost estimates for building a new police station, fire station, and community center as three separate, standalone projects: $12-13 million for a community center (up from a $7 million estimate last year) at the ERC, $16-19 million for a new fire station at the Central Fire Station site, and $16-19 million for a new police station at an undetermined location. The total cost of three separate projects — $47-55 million — would be $9-12 million more than the cost estimate for the combined police-fire-community center project at the ERC and St. Stan’s sites, according to city staff. City Manager Chad Ubl also said a combined facility would have a better chance at garnering state funding.
The Winona City Council unanimously agreed to continue exploring the community center’s options with consulting firms BKV and ISG, begin discussions with St. Stanislaus Parish to buy the school property, and establish a plan to gather public input.
Green space a common concern
The city’s latest proposal would eliminate the existing basketball courts, playground, and community garden at the ERC — which currently occupy three-quarters of the ERC block. The proposed community center would provide a new, larger indoor facility occupying roughly half of the St. Stan’s block, but there would be very limited green space outside the building.
Amy Welker has been bringing her grandchildren to the ERC for the past eight years and had various concerns about the project. One concern was related to the outdoor space available. She said that indoor use of the ERC was not possible during the pandemic, so many of the ERC users had to use its available outdoor options. “Even when it’s closed, the kids are here playing. It’s kind of important to have an outside area,” she said.
Tara Bailey and her husband, Andre, lead a drumline that’s based out of the ERC. Tara believes that a joint safety building would infringe not only the ERC where the community can gather but also the residential area surrounding the ERC. “I think the city has lost its mind if it wants to put cops on top of children,” she said. She continued that the proposed joint safety building would also remove some of the available outdoor play space, something that is already an issue for the East End.
At a recent meeting with City Council members, the Winona Friendship Center’s Activity Council members expressed concerns over the smaller outdoor green space under the new proposal. Winona City Manager Chad Ubl said the city is looking into whether it could secure more room for green space at the St. Stan’s site or invest more money into other green spaces around the ERC neighborhood to make up for the lack of it at the new community center.
“The inside — it’s great that they want to make it newer and nicer and kind of be convincing with that, but it’s good for kids to get outside and have that space outside,” said Kassie DeVorak, a Winona resident who frequented the ERC as a child and now lives next door. “That’s the whole thing. People are saying, get your kids outside. Now it’s like we’re going to take it away and you can play inside.” She continued, “I think a lot of kids, especially around the East End, they’re low-income families and their parents work and it’s hard to get over to the Y or the aquatic center or places like that, where this is right in their backyard.” She continued, “I don’t know what the kids around here would do. I think it would lead to more crime and younger kids not really knowing what to do with themselves. There’s not a lot available for kids to do.”
Will new facility have enough indoor space?
Currently, the Friendship Center and the ERC have a combined estimated 24,000 square feet, and the proposed new community center at St. Stan’s would have 2,000 more square feet, according to city staff..
The Friendship Center has been asking for a bigger space for over a decade. Currently, the Masonic Temple has issues with program schedules due to not having enough space for all the groups, according to former Director Malia Fox.
The Friendship Center Activity Council President Bernadette Thicke suggested building upward on either the current or future St. Stan’s property to help ensure that both recreational centers have room for growth, and to save money. Mayor Scott Sherman and Ubl said that the current St. Stan’s school building is unable to be modified for a second-floor expansion due to building safety concerns.
Tara Bailey also said that the drumline doesn’t have enough space at the ERC for practice, something that’s also an issue for other programs trying to establish themselves at the ERC. She believes that moving the ERC into the St. Stan’s property wouldn’t necessarily help to alleviate those problems. “It’s already going to be an adjustment with the Friendship Center,” she said. “Now they’re trying to cram everything into one building.” She also said that parking space would become an issue for the community center, as the ERC would be competing for parking spaces with the joint safety building and the Friendship Center. “This needs to stay a community center,” she said.
Tara said she would like to see more rooms, electronics, and an operable kitchen for the ERC at the very least. “They definitely need to update the building and not just not do anything,” she said.
Concerns over police station
A few community members expressed concerns about placing a police station next to the ERC or community center.
“I don’t really want to live next door to the cop office,” DeVorak said, saying a police station would be an “eyesore.” She added, “It just doesn’t seem like a good combination.”
“If cops and kids are such a good idea, why are they taking them out of the schools?” Tara Bailey asked, referring to Winona Area Public Schools’ decision to eliminate a School Resource Officer following a Department of Human Rights investigation into alleged racial discrimination against students. “It’s an intimidation thing.”
Some parents might have old criminal charges, Tara Bailey noted. “They have to walk through a sea of cops just to take their kids here. Do you think that’s going to make them feel comfortable or welcome to come here?” she asked.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, council member Eileen Moeller also said she was concerned about placing a police station in a residential neighborhood next to a youth recreation center. Picking up on concerns police officials had shared about how, at the current station, sex offenders may be updating paperwork in the same lobby that harassment victims are waiting to make a report, Moeller said, “I’m really uncomfortable with all of that happening right where there are children playing. I’m really not convinced that’s the best option.”
City Council comments
“We need to have those questions answered so that we can have a clear path forward,” City Council Member Michelle Alexander said in regard to whether the city could purchase St. Stan’s school.
“I think we obviously need more information, and I’m especially keen to hear more from the public now that we have a lot more information out to the public about costs and things like that,” Moeller said. “It’s very clear to me that all three of these pieces of our city need new facilities. All our facilities are currently insufficient or in some cases unsafe. I really don’t have a problem with putting the fire department in a proposed block near the rec center. I’d prefer not to tear down the rec center and take away all the outdoor space, I really don’t like that.”
“I see three things I understand; our staff made an excellent presentation that we need some updates to our facility,” City Council Member Steve Young said. “That’s crystal clear. We’ve got numerous facilities that are out of date and hit their life expectancy and need to be replaced. I think we settled on a location, it’s clear that that location is especially the place to be for fire and I think it makes sense to locate the other facilities there as well. Finally, costs. Certainly costs will continue to come into focus but there’s at least some initial convincing numbers that would indicate the costs align as well. I think it’s especially true that we will attract more state bonding dollars sharing components with this when we build these facilities together.”
