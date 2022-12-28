by CESAR SALAZAR
The Historic Masonic Temple Theatre has been the subject of much discussion among Winona leaders over the past few years. With the city planning to spend $2 million for a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in order to reopen the upper levels of the building for use as an arts center, the building could reopen for arts events later next year.
The Masonic building first opened in 1909 to be used for meetings of the Winona Freemasons. The building was sold by the Winona Masonic Benevolent Association to the city in 1979, and the first floor was then used as a senior center, later evolving into the Winona Friendship Center. The upper floors feature a theater, which the city rented out until recently. The city had hoped to use the entire building as an arts center, but with the Friendship Center’s relocation not happening in the near future, after future upgrades, only the upper floors will be used as an arts center, for rent to the public.
While the Friendship Center on the first floor is open for use, the second and third floors of the building do not have modern ventilation, and city officials deemed them unusable and stopped renting them out around the beginning of the COVID pandemic, according to City Manager Chad Ubl. The building’s upper floors were using the original ventilation system, installed when the theater was first built, Ubl explained. “We’ve never had HVAC on the second or third floor other than what was really considered original to the building,” he said. “There were HVAC components that certainly don’t meet today’s standards, so we retired those components …” He added that the air exchanges don’t meet today’s codes, which presented health concerns with the airborne spread of COVID.
The building has received $3 million in updates over the past few years, including structure, foundation, theater sound system, theater rigging, and roof upgrades. The last major remaining piece is upgrading the HVAC, according to Ubl. The city allocated a total of $2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in addition to recent loans toward funding a new HVAC system.
The City Council voted to seek bids for the HVAC project. Once those are received, the renovations should then take about 8-10 months, Ubl said. After the project is completed, the second and third floors could be available for rent.
Another of the city’s long-term goals for the Masonic building is to eventually move the Friendship Center to a new community center, which would allow the first floor to be used as a multi-purpose arts venue, according to Ubl. The Friendship Center has been seeking a new location for over a decade, and since 2018, the city has spent over $300,000 on designs for a new community center. However, city leaders have not identified a funding source for the multimillion-dollar project, and last winter Ubl said it could take several years to do so.
“I think that certainly we’re just simply years away from the Friendship Center moving from this facility,” Ubl said. Asked if the Masonic Temple can function as an arts center while still hosting the Friendship Center, Ubl said, “It’s going to take time, so the thought and the plan is that the building could still be used for art and multipurpose events on the second and third floors, even if the Friendship Center was still occupying that space. I don’t think one is contingent on the other.” He continued, “We’ve operated that building previously with other events and things happening within that space, with the Friendship Center still occupying the first floor.”
The future purpose for the first floor hasn’t been fully determined, but Ubl said that the goal would be for all three floors to be used as multipurpose arts venues. “The idea is that it would be another community venue space, whether that’s for performance art, theatrical, visual, etcetera,” Ubl said. “The idea is that this would be a location for multipurpose community events,” Ubl said. “If the first floor could be used as a meeting space, that doesn’t fully fall into the category of arts, but it would be a fully functional multipurpose building … The goal has always been that the primary focus would be for the arts.” He added that the investment into the building would provide additional revenue for the city.
“It could be a great space for various nonprofits,” Mayor Scott Sherman said in an interview. “We have had preliminary discussions with some of the different performing arts nonprofits within the community, and they are interested in that space, and we would be interested in having them in there.” After construction, Sherman added, “... We’ll reevaluate what the opportunities are in that building.”
Former District Court Judge Margaret Shaw Johnson is an advocate for the usage of the Masonic as an arts center. As a playwright, she has produced a few plays in the theater and said that there isn’t any other performing stage like it in Winona. “We have not been able to use the building for a couple of years because it doesn’t have a functioning HVAC system,” Johnson said. “Those of us who are in performing arts have had to cast about for various venues throughout the city, and there really aren’t any.”
In the city’s strategic arts and culture plan, one objective identified as a need is a community arts center, Johnson said. She added that an informal advocacy study of 26 cultural and nonprofit groups showed that an overwhelming majority of those organizations would use the Masonic, provided the HVAC updates were in place.
City Council member Pam Eyden said that the upper floors would get extremely hot in the summer. She believes that many arts groups need a space in the downtown area. She also said she hoped to find new and better accommodations for the Friendship Center. “I know that we have a lot of work to do, but think of all we’ve done in the past few years,” Eyden said. “It’s been an amazing improvement, and I can’t wait until the HVAC is finished and the building is opened, and people can get in there and realize what a great boon this is going to be.”
The city is still planning to do some more necessary, but not critical, work in the building, including replacing windows, reviewing floor framing, repairing some parts of the foundation, replacing carpet and tile, and painting, Ubl said. He added that these upgrades would be done over time, as part of the annual city budget.
“I’m excited to get it going finally,” Sherman said. “It’s been talked about for quite a few years. I’m thankful for the opportunity with the ARPA funds that we were able to allocate some of that toward the building to help reduce the cost to the general budget and the local taxpayer. That will help us also get it done so that we can make that space usable again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.