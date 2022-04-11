by CESAR SALAZAR
On April 4, the Winona City Council voted to purchase $330,000 in body cameras, squad car cameras, and associated costs. The purchase agreement stems from the Winona Police Department’s (WPD) decision to implement bodycams in its force and replace current squad car cameras.
“We knew the day was coming and we started planning for the replacement of the in-car system and it only made sense as the discussion of body-worn cameras expanded across the United States and Minnesota,” WPD Chief of Police Tom Williams said. “We thought it was the opportune time to be looking at the body-worn cameras as well.”
The WPD began its research on possible options for bodycams and squad car cameras and reached out to seven vendors (of which six responded) to help choose the best option for the force, according to Williams. Officers looked at and trialed the presented options on how they would best serve the needs of the WPD and the community in the summer of 2021.
“Ultimately the officers looked at the equipment, at the ease of use, at the in-car video system,” Williams said. “They rank-ordered the six vendors that we looked at and the BodyWorn came out as the number one choice for police officers.”
The City Council members presented their comments and concerns to Williams and representatives from Utility Associates (UA).
One topic presented by the council was how the cameras would operate. UA representatives presented that many of the camera’s functions would be triggered automatically, be it via sensors (on officers and cars), motion detection, and geo-fencing. “We have several ways — we call them triggers — of turning body cameras on for officers,” UA Technology Sales Associate Brian Churchill said. He continued, “With other cameras you have to push a button to turn that camera on. A police officer in a critical incident, a high-stress incident, or just being human can forget and will forget to activate a button to turn a camera on when something’s happening.”
According to Churchill, the BodyWorn platform is based on an Android phone, meaning that it is able to utilize many of the components to directly trigger the camera’s functions. “All of those redundancies mean that I, as a human being under stress, have never had to think about activating the camera; it’s failsafe.”
Churchill added that the triggers would help police explain actions or situations to the public or to jurors. “That camera will be on … you will have the evidence to go to court (criminal or civil), defend your city and your officer, or hold someone accountable for actions outside of the policy or the scope of their needs,” Churchill said. “That is what builds trust, accountability, and transparency in the community.”
Mayor Scott Sherman also voiced his concern about the security of the system. UA Technical Engineer Ralph Romero helped explain that the video feed is uploaded to a government cloud using the same encryption and security as departments the FBI and CIA use to store their video data.
Ultimately, the WPD has to implement a policy on the usage of bodycams. UA representatives explained that the video triggers are offered as a whole package and the WPD is responsible for what mechanisms they would wish to have on and off.
The WPD plans on issuing bodycams to everyone on the force, according to Williams. That amounts to 41 bodycams and 13 in-car cameras purchased alongside any supporting hardware and software. The WPD’s next step is to implement a policy prior to deployment of the bodycams.
The WPD plans on having a policy review on April 20 to ensure the policy is where it should be, according to Williams. The WPD also plans on having a required public hearing in the future to gather the public’s input on the policy.
“We’re working with Body-Worn Camera Training and Technology Association,” Williams said. “We’re working with them and just finished a draft policy … We look at any samples that they provide us — we look at the League of Minnesota Cities and all the policies that are available and then we drill or mold down on what we think works for the city of Winona and the citizens of Winona.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.