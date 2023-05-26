by GABRIEL HATHAWAY

With final touches on the four roundabouts along Mankato Avenue from Sarnia Street to Highway 61 wrapping up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) estimates the project to be completed by early to mid-June.

Final work on the roundabouts include some landscaping work, such as placing rocks and greenery, minor curb reconstruction, additional signage and flashing signs at crosswalks, as well as paint striping for traffic, according to MnDOT District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty. To accomplish this, lane closures will continue to better accommodate the contractors’ work. “That might be a little frustrating for folks, but just know that it's a very short term inconvenience, and hopefully, they'll be able to fully utilize the roundabouts here as they've been doing since late last year,” Dougherty said.

While roundabouts may be more common in Europe, City Council member George Borzyskowski is confident Winonans will grow to like them. “We will adapt to the roundabouts very well as we have adapted to the Beatles,” Borzyskowski said.

Although the roundabouts opened last November to initial mixed responses, with people citing concerns about safety and traffic congestion, City Council member Steve Young commented that Winona has learned how to navigate roundabouts.

“I have talked to some people who are not in favor of it even today. Yet I have heard from more people than not saying it has worked and they feel on average they’re getting through faster,” Young said.

City Council member Jerome Christenson echoed Young’s statement by saying, “... There were a lot of folks who were predicting carnage when they opened, and now there are a lot of those same people remarking on how slick it is to be able to go from one end of Mankato to the other without having to deal with a traffic light.”

Dougherty said the two main benefits of roundabouts are increased safety and better traffic flow. “Sometimes folks, they're looking at more of the efficiency of the traffic flow that goes through the roundabouts, and that's good, but we really put those in [for] safety, first and foremost, and then the traffic efficiencies are a nice byproduct of it.”

Dougherty went on to comment that accidents on a roundabout are typically slower sideswipe accidents as opposed to high-speed, right-angle crashes that have higher chances for injury or fatality.

While the Winona community has gotten to spend some time learning how to drive roundabouts, Dougherty still emphasized, especially with holidays like Memorial Day, that people slow down and be attentive when approaching roundabouts.

One major thing Borzyskowski appreciates about the roundabouts is the large signage that helps direct traffic. These signs are especially helpful for people new to the roundabouts as they determine what lane to be in for whatever direction they want to go, but Borzyskowski commented that after some experience with the roundabouts people won’t even need to look at them.

In an interview, Christenson said the roundabouts have been a great improvement and went on to say that if he had been on City Council when the Minnesota's Department of Transportation project was first beginning, he would have enthusiastically endorsed it.

Young reflected on the project’s process, stating, “It's always a challenge to update our road configurations that were laid out many many years ago with much lighter traffic patterns and to adapt them to today's traffic volumes. And we'll continue to go through some of those challenges as we adapt Winona’s traffic layout to modern needs.”

Borzyskowski commented that the project’s stretch of Mankato Avenue needed major repair work. Borzyskowski predicts that more roundabouts will be coming to Minnesota.

Christenson reflected, “I think we may have surprised ourselves that it worked out as well as it is working and that bodes well for future projects and future changes. It seems that when we make a change or have a change proposed there's always, of course, naysayers. Things happen and it works out fine, and they go away and we move forward.”

