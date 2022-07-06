by CESAR SALAZAR
Many of Winona’s projects are supported in part by state or federal grants, such as the recent Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) 60 Main Street property contamination cleanup grant or the city’s public transit service funding grant. The city has many of its staff members, such as Natural Resources Sustainability Coordinator John Howard and Community Development Coordinator Nick Larson, working on applying for and winning many of these grants.
The grants come from different state or federal sources and help provide support to various different aspects of the community, such as housing, recreation, or economic development, according to Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin.
“[Grants] help get projects off the ground,” Larson said.
Sometimes grants can provide complete funding for a project but other times require a match from the city, such as providing staff or a percentage of a project cost. Grants also come with different rules. “Pretty much with any type of grant funding, there are rules and guidelines that need to be followed to be able to utilize the funds,” Larson said.
City staff dedicates many hours just applying for the grants, but grants can also be extremely competitive. “[Grants] might get 40 applications and only could fund 25 of them,” Howard said. He continued, “We’re always hopeful that we’ll get it but it’s never exactly a guarantee.”
City staff typically apply for grants that help the community. “If the objective of these grant proposals or funding opportunities corresponds with community needs … that’s where we put our staff capacity at, to be able to apply for those spots,” Larson said.
“When we’re awarded grants, we put them to good use,” McMartin said. “Not only are they useful, but they’re also critical.”
Grants are not necessarily the sole funding source for projects but can greatly help the city supplement its funding for projects, such as the tree-planting program. “The main emphasis is to be able to do more work,” Howard said. He continued, “City funding is subject to needing to go towards other things, so having grant funding ensures we’re able to … have a tree-planting program for the next three years and not really have to worry too much about the year-to-year project.”
City staff have been commended by city officials on various occasions. “I just want to compliment you because I feel like every time you come before council it’s because you’re applying for or have received a grant,” City Council member Eileen Moeller told Howard this spring.
“The effort of the staff to research these grants, seek out these grants, should be commended,” City Manager Chad Ubl said. “They’re doing excellent work in providing alternate funding for projects that benefit the community.”
“It’s something that I’ll continue to work on and seek,” Howard said. “It becomes a part of what I do.”
