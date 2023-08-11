by GABRIEL HATHAWAY

An ordinance which could see landlords fined, their rental licenses revoked, and tenants kicked out over renter’s repeated nuisance violations or unlawful activity has been under legal review for eight months. Winona City Manager Chad Ubl confirmed that the ordinance will not be brought back to the City Council for approval.

“After further review with the City Attorney's Office, law enforcement and Community Development administration, city staff has decided not to bring back the proposed disorderly use premise ordinance,” Ubl said at the City Council’s August 7 meeting.

Ubl continued, “We see too many problems with the ordinance and feel other better avenues to address the issues are available.”

Winona to vote on giving tenants the boot over repeat violations by CESAR SALAZAR

The ordinance was first introduced in response to a select few landlords and tenants in Winona who were the subject of repeated offenses and complaints from neighbors. But the legal challenge to a similar rental ordinance in Faribault, Minn., prompted a legal review of the disorderly use ordinance, Ubl said. In the case of Fairbault’s ordinance, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the city of Faribault over a rental ordinance, arguing it discriminated against people of color. The lawsuit settlement forced the city to revise the ordinance.

Rental rules pulled for legal review by CESAR SALAZAR

Winona’s disorderly use ordinance would have punished landlords with increasing fines and suspension or eventual revocation of their rental licenses over tenants’ repeated nuisance violations or unlawful activity. These nuisance violations included things such as snow accumulation, habitually barking dogs, or behavior that “unreasonably annoys” neighbors, and unlawful activity entailed things like drug possession and assault.

Local@winonapost.com