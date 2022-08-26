Colleges aim to address shortage of barge workers

by CESAR SALAZAR
During its August 11 meeting, the Winona Port Authority approved city staff to send letters of requested legislation support to U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to address Minnesota’s maritime worker shortage. A consortium of Minnesota colleges, including Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast), are looking to apply for Domestic Maritime Center of Excellence (DMCoE) designation.
If the legislation goes through, the consortium, among other community and technical colleges, would be able to apply for workforce grants that would help public colleges train more domestic maritime workers.
“This is a project that began a few months ago; in communication with Minnesota State College Southeast Technical,” city of Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said at the meeting. “They were looking into a federal grant to train maritime workers, and they realized that with just Winona, it would be hard to do that, but through a consortium of other colleges … together they could perhaps create a center of excellence to train people in the marine industry.”
The consortium also includes Saint Paul College in St. Paul, Minn., and Lake Superior College in Duluth, Minn.
There is currently a shortage of maritime workers and the colleges would like to help replace those vacancies. “There’s a lot of tugboat captains, hands, et cetera, who are reaching an age of retirement,” McMartin said. “There’s a high need for this, and through a consortium, they’re looking to do this.”
Port Authority Commissioner George Borzyskowski asked if the grants would be eligible for other transportation needs. McMartin replied, “It would be anything related to maritime, so it could also include other components of transportation as well.” She continued, “This would be mainly marine-oriented. People usually start out as deckhands and then work their way up.”
In the letters to the senators, the port said, “Availability of these grant funds will provide critical training opportunities for maritime workers, both afloat and ashore in the communities served by Minnesota State College Southeast.”
Per the letters, a shortage of qualified maritime workers is the primary challenge holding back growth in the domestic maritime sector. In order to be qualified, maritime workers are required to have very skilled technical training and licenses, and workers must train regularly. “Community and technical colleges can provide this training on an affordable basis,” the letter said.
Under DMCoE programs, the consortium would be eligible to acquire grants for maritime workforce training. Per the Federal Register on applications for DMCoE, “Applications, including all supporting information and documents, must be submitted by September 19, 2022.” In 2021, the Secretary of Transportation designated 27 institutions as DMCoEs.
MSC Southeast declined to comment, citing the early stage of the application.
