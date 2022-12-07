by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Some local groups are hosting community meals in person again after not being able to for a few years due to the pandemic. For those in need of community, the meals may be a cherished opportunity to break bread with others.
Central Lutheran Church, First Congregational Church of Winona and Wesley United Methodist Church are among the groups holding their weekly community meals in person once more. The purpose of the meals is to provide food and company for those who need them.
Meal organizers smiled while reconnecting with community members at the meals. “There’s several familiar faces, so we get to see them again, and we were thrilled to welcome them back,” Reverend Danielle Bartz of First Congregational Church said. The church hosts the Souper Thursday meal.
“It’s just good to see the people together again,” said Nancy Hauschildt, an organizer of Central Lutheran Church’s meal, the Feast.
“It was just so exciting to be able to open it up again and see people coming in,” said Sharri Hackbarth, an organizer of the Feast.
Connecting with community members once more has already left a lasting impression on organizers. One meal attendee told Bartz the first week Souper Thursday returned that the meals were important because they were the one time they did not have to eat alone. At the Feast, one meal attendee left a note to express gratitude for getting a good meal, having others to talk with and feeling valued, Hackbarth said.
For Melanie Winzenburg, a student at Saint Mary’s University who recently volunteered at the Feast, it was moving when a meal attendee told her the meal was not just a feast, but a delight. “You don’t have to do much, but something you do can make a difference in somebody else’s life,” she said. She also enjoyed speaking with a few meal attendees and discovering they all have a passion for baking. She even got some helpful tips from them on the best ingredients to use in pies.
Long-time meal organizers are building on the good memories they already made. Hauschildt appreciated seeing the grins on the faces of a younger person and an older person as they shared stories. Bartz developed a connection with a regular guest she would not have known otherwise. “And I can’t overestimate how valuable that is to me,” she said.
Patricia Hruby, who has attended the meals at Central Lutheran, also appreciates connecting with community members. “There’s a variety of people, and people are welcoming and friendly,” she said.
“It’s one of those things that Central sponsors that is really about being a part of the community and serving the community as an extortion of who we are from our faith,” Pastor Michael Short said.
At the height of the pandemic, some groups, such as Winona Volunteer Services, Winona Catholic Worker and Winona Area Public Schools, continued to provide delivery or to-go meals.
Those interested in volunteering at Souper Thursday or the Feast may contact the churches that host the meals.
