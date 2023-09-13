by CHRIS ROGERS
Nature Energy’s proposed 20-million-gallon manure digester in Lewiston is officially on hold. After Lewiston officials said late last month that they had not heard from the company about the major industrial facility, Nature Energy released a statement late last week saying it had “suspended” all of its projects in the U.S.
The manure digester, aka biogas plant, would have taken in manure from area farms, as well as food waste, reducing emissions of the greenhouse gas methane and producing renewable natural gas while returning fertilizer to the farms. Lewiston leaders saw it as a major economic opportunity for the city, but after a series of meetings earlier this year, city officials said they had not heard from the company in recent weeks and received automated email replies that multiple Nature Energy staff members were no longer working for the company.
"Nature Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell … has strategically suspended all of its projects in the U.S. In line with efforts to deliver maximum value, we consistently review our portfolio projects to ensure the right mix of assets and, when needed, take necessary action to ensure the prudent commercial course is achieved,” Nature Energy Vice President for Business Development Jesper Nielsen said in a statement.
A Land Stewardship Project staff member received a message from Nature Energy late last month stating that the Lewiston project and others in Minnesota and Wisconsin had been paused, citing weakening prices for renewable natural gas.
There are two sinkholes at the site the city suggested for the plant — a former wastewater treatment plant south of town — and in May, Nature Energy officials said they were working to evaluate whether the bedrock there was suitable for the large facility.
Some Winona County residents opposed the project over concerns about manure spills or the use of the fertilizer worsening nitrate pollution in local groundwater. However, Nature Energy said the fertilizer it would produce would be more bioavailable than raw manure, allowing lower application rates on farm fields and less leaching of nitrate into groundwater.
