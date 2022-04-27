There were 67 new COVID cases in Winona County this week, up from 46 last week. Trempealeau County also saw an increase: 27 new infections this week compared to 14 a week ago. In Buffalo County, there were 20 new cases, compared to 17 last week. There were no new deaths in the three counties.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Feuling, Keith Joseph
- Inmate charged with fentanyl possession
- Police Blotter
- Owecke, Michael Jerome
- Franke, Wendi L.
- ‘Washington,’ loaned paintings leaving MMAM
- Group home closure leaves family scrambling
- Eagle Center announces 2022 river cruise schedule
- Kapustik, Lori (Cordes)
- Why Winona Fire wants new station
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.