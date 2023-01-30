Local COVID cases rose slightly in Winona County and were stable in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties in the latest reports.
Winona County - low
Winona County had 35 confirmed COVID cases during the week of January 21, the latest data available. That’s up from 22 cases the prior week, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was hospitalized for the virus, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - low
There were 15 new cases in Trempealeau County last week, on par with 16 the week before, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. One county resident was hospitalized, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County saw seven confirmed COVID cases last week, compared to six the prior week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
