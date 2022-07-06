Local COVID cases were flat to declining last week.
In Winona County, there were 76 new cases during the week ending June 26, the latest data available. Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health switched from reporting cases on a daily basis to a weekly basis. (See page 4A for more details.) There were no new hospitalizations and no new deaths, according to the state.
In Trempealeau County, there were 28 cases last week, on par with 28 cases the week prior. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID last, and there no new deaths, local health officials reported.
In Buffalo County, there were 10 new cases last week, compared to 12 the week before. There were no new hospitalizations and no new deaths.
