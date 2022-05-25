Winona County COVID infections continued to gradually increase this week, while the rate of new cases in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties was stable to declining.
There were 158 new infections in Winona County this week, up from 147 last week. These figures only include PCR tests, not at-home, rapid tests, which are not reported to state health agencies.
In Trempealeau County, there were 34 new cases this week, down from 53 last week. Buffalo County saw 25 new cases, on par with last week’s 28.
Winona County has “high” COVID activity, according to the CDC’s COVID Community Level, and the CDC recommends masking in indoor, public spaces. Trempealeau and Buffalo counties had “medium” COVID activity as of press time on Tuesday.
A Winona County resident in their lower 90s died from COVID, the Minnesota Department of Health reported on May 19. There were no new deaths in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
One Buffalo County resident was hospitalized for COVID last week, according to the county. There were no new hospitalizations in Winona or Trempealeau counties.
