While infection levels remain low overall, Winona County COVID cases increased gradually this week.
There were 46 new cases in Winona County this week, up from 38 last week. In Trempealeau County, cases were fairly steady, with 14 this week compared to 11 last week. Infections were down slightly in Buffalo County: 17 this week compared to 28 last week. This data includes only positive PCR tests, not rapid, at-home tests. The CDC transmission level for all three counties remains low.
There were no new hospitalizations in Winona County this week, according to county officials. For the week of April 12, the latest data available, Trempealeau County had one new resident hospitalized for COVID, while Buffalo County had none.
Another Trempealeau County resident died of COVID, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday. There were no new deaths in Winona and Buffalo counties.
