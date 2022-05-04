Local COVID cases rose this week, while there were no new hospitalizations or deaths in the area.
In Winona County, there were 75 new cases this week, up from 67 last week and 46 two weeks ago. Under the CDC’s metrics, Winona County reached “medium” COVID activity levels for the first time in months. Trempealeau County saw 39 new cases compared to 27 last week, while Buffalo County had 19 new cases, on par with last weeks’ 20. The two Wisconsin counties remain in the CDC’s “low” category.
There were no new hospitalizations or deaths due to COVID in any of the three counties, according to the latest data from county and state health departments.
