The spread of COVID was elevated but stable in Winona County this week and remained steady at lower levels in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
As of Tuesday, the CDC COVID-19 community level was high for Winona County, meaning the CDC recommends masking; medium for Trempealeau County; and low for Buffalo County.
In Winona County, there were 111 new cases this week, down from 162 last week. Two Winona County residents were hospitalized for COVID this week, and one person was admitted to an intensive care unit, county officials said. There were no new deaths this week.
Trempealeau County saw 34 cases this week, up from 22 last week and on par with the 38 cases two weeks ago. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to county and state health officials.
In Buffalo County, there were 27 new cases this week, up from 13 last week. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths, according to county and state health officials.
