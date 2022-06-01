Winona County COVID cases were down this week, in part due to a three-day break in reporting over Memorial Day weekend, and flat to declining in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.
There were 61 new cases in Winona County this week, down from 158 last week. A Winona County resident in their late 70s died from the virus, the state reported last Wednesday. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID this week, according to the county.
Trempealeau County had 36 new cases this week — on par with 34 the week before — no new hospitalizations and no new deaths, according to state and county health departments.
Buffalo County had 17 new cases this week — down from 25 last week — no new hospitalizations and no new deaths, according to state and county health departments.
