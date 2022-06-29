Confirmed COVID infections rose in Winona County this week, while remaining flat to declining in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties.
Winona County saw 101 new cases this week, more than double last week’s 47 but on par with 111 cases two weeks ago. One Winona County resident was hospitalized for COVID this week, according to county health officials, and there were no new deaths.
In Trempealeau County, there were 31 new cases this week, compared to 29 last week. One resident was hospitalized for COVID last week, and there were no new deaths, according to state and county health officials
Buffalo County had 10 new infections this week, compared to 12 last week. One county resident was hospitalized, and there were no new deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.