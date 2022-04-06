Local COVID infections remain low but increased slightly in the past week.
After hitting a low of 17 cases last week, Winona County had 29 new cases this week. Similarly, Trempealeau County saw 21 new cases this week, up from six last week, and in Buffalo County, there were 27 new infections, compared to 10 last week.
One Winona County resident was hospitalized in an intensive care unit for COVID this week, according to county officials. There were no new deaths.
In Buffalo and Trempealeau counties, there were no new deaths or hospitalizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.