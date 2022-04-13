Winona County saw 40 new COVID infections this week, up from 29 last week. In Buffalo County, there were 28 cases this week, compared to 27 last week and 10 two weeks ago. Trempealeau County saw 11 new cases this week, down from 21 last week. There were no new deaths in any of the three counties.
In Winona County, two residents were hospitalized for COVID in the past week, including one who needed intensive care, county officials reported. There were no new hospitalizations in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties last week, the latest data available.
