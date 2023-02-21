Local COVID cases rose in Winona County and fell in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties in the latest reports. A recent streak of hospitalizations in Winona County continued.
Winona County - low
There were 51 confirmed COVID cases in Winona County during the week of February 11, the latest data available. That’s up from 41 cases the week before, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Local infection data in Minnesota and Wisconsin only includes laboratory test results and not rapid tests. Two more Winona County residents were hospitalized for COVID during the week of February 11, for a total of eight in the first six weeks of 2023. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
Trempealeau County - medium
Trempealeau County saw 20 confirmed COVID cases last week, down from 24 the week before, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There were no new hospitalizations and no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level rose to medium, apparently reflecting upticks in hospitalizations in recent past weeks.
Buffalo County - low
Buffalo County had one confirmed COVID case last week, down from five the week before. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
