The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, closed several Mississippi River locks and dams to all commercial and recreational traffic this past weekend and anticipates more closures in the coming days.
The current lock and dam closures with the St. Paul District include:
• Lock and Dam 4, Alma;
• Lock and Dam 5, Minnesota City;
• Lock and Dam 5A, Fountain City;
• Lock and Dam 6, Trempealeau; and
• Lock and Dam 8, Genoa, Wis.
All of the locks are expected to be closed for around a week to 10 days depending on the location and river levels and when it is safe to resume navigation. Lock and Dam 2, in Hastings, Minn.. Lock and Dam 7, in La Crescent, Minn., and Lock and Dam 9, in Lynxville, Wis., are not expected to close at this time.
