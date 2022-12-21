by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After receiving new cost estimates that rose about $26 million for a 2023 facilities referendum because of inflation, Winona Area School Board (WAPS) members appeared to lean toward favoring a $92.1 million option that includes initially proposed, major projects like elementary additions and classroom renovations while appearing to cut back on some deferred maintenance. The board is expected to vote on January 5.
Originally, the proposal for the April 2023 referendum was estimated to cost $86 million and include additions at two elementary schools in an effort to improve accessibility, the creation of flexible learning spaces, and the addition of a gym at the high school. It was also proposed that the referendum tackle most high priority deferred maintenance. The School Board approved having a two-question referendum, with the first question asking for $71 million for deferred maintenance and remodeled classrooms, among other work, and the second question asking for $15 million for adding a gym at the high school, among other projects. A task force recommended the initial proposal.
Recent cost estimates were higher than the previously projected cost due to inflation. The School Board received three options to consider at its December 15 meeting. The options include Option A, at a cost of $92.1 million, Option B, at a cost of $112.1 million, and Option C , at a cost of $60.6 million.
Option A would maintain the $71 million price tag for the first referendum question and complete projects that include remodeling elementary classrooms, constructing additions at two elementary schools and creating flexible learning spaces at the high school. It would also include remodeling the career and technology education area at the high school, creating a fitness space at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) and addressing some deferred maintenance districtwide, such as replacing the gym floor at Goodview, replacing the playground at Jefferson and replacing exterior stairs at W-K. The second question would increase to $21.1 million and include adding a gym and locker rooms, and remodeling the music area and classrooms at the high school, as well as completing deferred maintenance at the ALC. School Board member Jim Schul said he supported Option A. “I think it maintains a close adherence to the vision set forth by the task force while also taking prudent consideration of the inflationary concerns among us,” he said.
Option B is the new estimated cost for the initial proposal.
Option C, the least expensive, includes remodeling elementary classrooms, remodeling the career and technical education area at the high school, and building additions at two elementary schools. It includes some deferred maintenance projects at the elementary and high schools.
Several School Board members said they appreciated Option B but felt Option A could be a compromise. “I would love to feel like we could get Option B passed, but I’m nervous about Option B,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said. “Because I think the scope [of Option B], even though it’s exactly what we probably need to do in the district, I’m comfortable with Option A. And I feel like it does capture our very strong need for our elementary programs.”
School Board member Stephanie Smith said she preferred Option B, but would be OK with Option A. School Board member Tina Lehnertz said she would favor Option B but be alright “settling” with Option A. School Board member Michael Hanratty said he agreed with Lehnertz, and reducing the number of projects in the referendum was difficult. He added that he thought Option A was a good compromise.
The School Board will vote on how to move forward with the referendum at 6 p.m. on January 5 at Winona Senior High School.
