Cotter class looks to teach character

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
With plastic cups and index cards, students in a third grade class at Cotter Schools recently worked together to construct towers. When their creations fell, they laughed and sighed, then tried again. Students completed this activity as part of Top 20, a program centered on social and emotional growth.
Student Success Coach Jason Quinn teaches Top 20. Quinn said a goal of the program was to help each student improve academically as well as emotionally in areas such as self-control and honesty, so they can develop as a whole person. Cotter began using the program in the early 2000s at the ninth grade level, Quinn said, and expanded it to the elementary level around 2010. Quinn said teachers from throughout the state developed the program. Each month, he teaches about a different topic. Some include how to turn a bad day around, how to learn from mistakes, and how to develop honesty, work ethic, gratitude and respect, he said. Students also learn about recognizing the things that upset them, resolving conflicts and respecting that everyone has different activities they are good at.
Quinn incorporates hands-on activities in the hopes of helping students remember what they learn. “I hope that they’re learning, they’re getting something out of it, and in the course of their elementary years, then into junior high school and high school … there’s something they can work on, or something we taught them throughout the years that they can learn from and connect with and … become a better person or develop a certain skill that they have,” Quinn said.
A recent lesson centered on perseverance and grit. Quinn used examples from sports that the students participate in to illustrate. When swimming a long race, he said, grit is continuing to work hard, despite the distance. When down in a game of basketball, grit is playing one’s best and not giving up, he said. Quinn also used academic examples. He described staying focused while taking a test and reading several chapters of a book in one sitting as taking grit.
As the class discussed how people gain perseverance, one student said mindfulness, such as meditating, could help develop perseverance. Quinn said trying a sport or activity, then practicing it over and over, could help develop perseverance. A student said they could clean their room, then continue cleaning elsewhere. Quinn said starting small and working up with goals by setting short and long term goals could help.
Students also completed an activity during which they worked in pairs to stack plastic cups on top of one another with index cards in between. They had to keep going, even when it was difficult, and be good teammates. Student Vincent Maggert said, “We had to be good teammates about it and help each other out with it.”
Student Lincoln Qinn said that from Top 20, “We learned about being a good classmate, and you have to have patience.” He also said he learned, “You should be a really nice person.”
Maggert said he learned to be “kind to ourselves, other people.”
