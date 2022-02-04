by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Cotter Schools recently extended its masking requirement and will reevaluate the policy on February 11. Winona Area Public Schools also stressed that its goal is to maintain in-person classes. Meanwhile, case rates at local schools are still high, but they have declined significantly.
The extension followed Cotter putting the requirement in place about three weeks ago due to high COVID transmission rates.
Cotter leaders said in a January 27 letter to families and students that they kept the requirement in place as 16 percent of fifth through 12th grade students and 7 percent of kindergarten through fourth grade students tested positive for COVID in January, in addition to 21 teachers and staff members. The transmission rate in the county also is still high, they said, per the Winona County Public Health dashboard.
“We are hopeful that within the next two weeks we will see a significant decrease in our COVID positive cases and will then intend to move to a mask-optional practice for all in grades K-12,” they wrote.
Cotter officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Similarly, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board member Jim Schul said at the board’s February 3 meeting that he would like to move from a mask requirement to a recommendation. “I am extremely troubled with the delay in our social and linguistic development of our students,” he said.
Though the number of cases remains elevated at Cotter and other local schools, as well as in Winona County, it is starting to decrease. Cotter reported 23 new cases for the week of January 24 through 30, down from 46 the previous week. At Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS), there were 30 new cases this week, a decrease from 53 between January 20 and 26, 97 from January 13 to 19 and a high of 135 between January 6 and 12. “It’s relieving to see this downward trend is continuing,” COVID Coordinator Jackie Henderson said. “Once it’s continuing to decrease for a few weeks, it’s more promising that it will continue instead of going back up.” Superintendent Annette Freiheit agreed at the School Board’s February 3 meeting. “Things are improving,” she said. “We’re holding our breaths, because you never know where things go.”
In the county, the seven-day total declined from 643 cases on Jan. 28 to 353 on Friday.
To help continue the decline, Henderson encouraged community members to stay home and get tested for COVID when sick.
Freiheit also said at the School Board meeting that she wants to avoid moving to distance learning. “I’m going to stress this is [the] last strategy we’d use if our cases get high enough,” she said. If the move was made as a last resort, she said, families would learn about the change from the school on day zero. On day one, teachers would prepare lessons and communicate with families about what to expect, and there would not be instruction for students. Virtual lessons would then begin on day two.
Keep reading the Winona Post for more updates on how schools are addressing COVID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.