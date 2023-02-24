by CHRIS ROGERS
The St. Charles girls’ basketball team’s hopes for an upset in the first round of Section 1AA tournament on Thursday ran up against the Cotter Ramblers’ solid defense and offensive powerhouse Clarissa Sauer. Cotter won 49-34 and will continue its playoff run on Monday against Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the section quarterfinals.
The Ramblers got off to an early lead and never relinquished it, with Elanna Kohner and Ava Killian both shooting a perfect two-for-two on a series of free throws and Sauer bookending a possession with a defensive rebound on one side of the court and a well-placed jump shot on the other. Lauryn Delger nailed a three-pointer to break open the scoring for the Saints, and St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust stopped up for a jumper. However, after a few missed shots and turnovers for the Saints and steady scoring from the Ramblers’ Sauer, Allyssa Williams, and Abby Williams, Cotter built up a 16-5 lead late in the first.
With the clock ticking toward halftime, the Saints looked to mount a comeback. On a give-and-go play, Delger set a pick, then assisted Gust’s layup. The Saint Charles duo each hit free throws to narrow Cotter’s lead to 16-10, but just before the halftime horn, Madison Hazelton sank a three for the Ramblers.
“That was a big momentum one for us,” Cotter Head Coach Pat Bowlin said, “because we were stuck on 16 points for a long time, and just to have her hit that shot gave us a little juice coming into the second half as well.”
After regaining that momentum, the Ramblers didn’t slow down in the next frame. Early in the second, Sauer and Kohner hit a pair of three-pointers, and Killian and Allyssa Williams made free throws to extend Cotter’s lead to 28-16.
Facing elimination, the Saints stepped up their intensity. The speedy Gust and Samantha Perez streaked past defenders for fast-break layups. But the Saints couldn’t stop Cotter from scoring, with Sauer driving to the net for layup after layup and the Williams sisters knocking back free throws.
“My girls played really well,” St. Charles Head Coach Matt McMahon said after the game. “They played hard … This Cotter team puts pressure on you, makes you do things you don’t want to do, make passes you don’t want to.” McMahon said his team was aiming to capitalize on scoring in transition but didn’t click offensively soon enough. “You saw in the second half a little bit more of what we wanted to do in the first half,” he said.
Sauer scored 26 points on the night for the Ramblers, followed by Allyssa Williams with seven points. Gust led the Saints with 16 points, while Mya Omdahl had eight.
The two teams shot fair evenly from the floor — 26.8% for Cotter, 28.9% for Saint Charles — but Cotter was better on three-pointers, free throws, and rebounds, with nine second-chance points to the Saints’ three.
“I feel like we played really well as a team,” Sauer said after the game. “We knew our effort had to be there.” She added the team focused on transition defense to contain the Saints’ fast breaks.
“We played some really great defense and that carried us without question,” Bowlin said. “To hold them to 10 points in the first half — and they’re averaging in the mid-50s — that was a great first-half effort, and that carried us because we had a very poor shooting half, which is unusual.”
Bowlin continued, “Clarissa Sauer had another great game. She also had like 15 rebounds. She is a tremendous basketball player. She has such a great instinct for the game … And then Allyssa Williams has been, all year, kind of the engine of this team, and she continues to do that. I just have great admiration for the way she plays basketball. She just plays so hard all the time.”
The game against Plainview on Monday will continue a bit of a rivalry, Bowlin said. The two teams met in the quarterfinals last year. Cotter won. Cotter also came out on top in the teams’ one matchup so far this year, but narrowly, as Plainview star Abigail O’Reilly put up 39 points to Sauer’s 34. “It was quite the battle between the two of them,” Bowlin said. He added of O’Reilly, “She’s a six-foot-one post, and she’s the real deal … It’s going to be a great game. It’s going to be a very close game.”
Cotter will play at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
