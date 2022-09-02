by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Mike Swenson has been part of the Cotter Schools community as a parent for about 10 years. Now, he is also part of the school as its vice president of advancement. The new position is aimed at increasing fundraising and student recruitment.
Swenson began in the role just a few weeks ago, around the time the school year kicked off. “It’s been exciting to be around the students and the faculty as they’ve been back on campus. There’s a really strong sense of community,” he said.
Swenson’s work will encompass connecting with alumni and community members. He will also work in fundraising and student admissions. President Mary Eileen Fitch said the position is new for Cotter. Catholic schools like Cotter receive donations and tuition payments, she said, but with costs increasing, the school needs more funding and, therefore, has more needs in the advancement field. That need led to having the position, she said.
Swenson most recently worked for 10 years as the executive director of the foundation at Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wis. Prior to his experience at that college, he worked at Winona State University in alumni relations and development. He has four children at Cotter in first, fourth, seventh and ninth grade, and he has worked with the school’s board of directors. As a parent, he appreciates Cotter’s academic and extracurricular programming. “I’ve even seen my own kids try things that I wouldn’t have expected that they might try because there are so many different opportunities for them to get involved with at Cotter,” he said.
Swenson’s background in development and advancement will greatly benefit Cotter, Fitch said. “Mike is a very positive individual. He is talented, and he brings many years of experience to Cotter. His perspectives are greatly appreciated,” she said. She added, “He really, I think, shares in the mission of Cotter Schools, so I’m excited for our students and families that are going to benefit from all the talent and experience he brings to our schools at this time.”
One of Swenson’s goals is making alumni programming more formalized. “There are a lot of alumni of Cotter Schools who still live in the Winona community, and I’d like to provide opportunities for them to be connected to the school,” he said. “I’d also like to reach out to our alumni who live, frankly, all over the world.” Another goal is to increase fundraising efforts with alumni and in the community, he said. He also aims to increase the enrollment of international students. “Even right here, now, our kids at Cotter have the opportunity to have that kind of a connection with someone from across the world that they would’ve never met, and I can’t help but think that that will have a very positive impact for those students in the future — having the opportunity to actually have a friendship with someone from across the world,” he said.
Some ways to work toward accomplishing these goals include holding more alumni reunions and offering opportunities to visit campus, Swenson said. There will be a Hall of Fame induction ceremony this fall, for example, he said. Another strategy is completing additional work to recruit students from other countries, he said.
“We want to develop a culture of philanthropy in our community. We want to reconnect with our alumni, our graduates, and we want to really find ways to harness their skills and interests and love for Cotter in a way that can benefit our students and those in the generations to come,” Fitch said.
A few challenges include connecting with alumni who have moved elsewhere and navigating pandemic and immigration policies for international students, Swenson said.
Cotter’s facilities work, which includes opening its upgraded secondary building last year and ongoing renovations to its future elementary school, is also exciting, Swenson said. Cotter also earlier this year purchased the Tau Center and Maria Hall. The hope is to have all grade levels on one campus, he said. “And I think one thing that’s really neat about that, even as I think of my own children, the older kids have an opportunity to be good examples for the younger kids, and I think that’s a really important thing. I think one thing that’s also really powerful is when we get all our students together for activities or even for school Mass, it’s really an amazing opportunity to have them in one place,” he said. With more modern facilities, operating costs may decrease, as well, he said. The newer facilities may also help recruit international students, he added.
While connecting with alumni and community members, Swenson will also enjoy connecting more at Cotter. “There are some faculty and staff who have been here for a long time. It feels like family,” he said. “And as a parent with students here, you can be confident that teachers and staff will do everything they can to help the children develop and learn.”
