Cotter international students’ home away from home

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Like many high school students, Cotter Schools senior Mina Zivanovic met two of her best friends at school. They were all in show choir. “We were super close, and show choir was so fun,” she said. Unlike a number of students, though, she did it in a second language while far away from her family in Europe. She is one of the international students boarding at the school. Day-to-day support and unique activities help students make the most of their time at Cotter.
There are currently about 20 students from 10 different countries, including Vietnam, Brazil, China, Mexico, Serbia, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain and Columbia. The goal is to have 60 students next fall, Residential Enrollment Director Jeff Novakoski said.
Luiza Cruz, a senior from Brazil, started at Cotter last year. She always wanted to study in the U.S. Arriving at the school was a bit nerve-wracking at first, but she soon came to enjoy the dorm building. Zivanovic, who is from Serbia, is also in her second year at Cotter and has long wanted to study in the U.S. She is glad to live in a dorm where others are going through the experience of studying away from family.
Cruz appreciated taking a U.S history class and an English class. “I think it helped me gain more courage to talk and helped me to learn more,” she said of the English class. She also enjoyed creating a cheer group with fellow students last year. Now, she is part of show choir and enjoys playing ping pong or listening to music with friends at the dorm.
Zivanovic’s favorite classes include fitness and nutrition, drawing, and U.S. history. Of the history class, she said, “It was kind of a harder class, but we had the best teacher ever. She’s amazing, and she was the nicest teacher I had. And I learned so much in a fun way.”
There are difficult moments when Cruz misses her friends and family, as well as her home’s food and weather. Zivanovic agreed. “Probably the most difficult part was being away from my family,” she said. Studying in a system different from what she was used to in Europe, and in a second language, also took more time.
As seniors, the students are also looking ahead to the future. Cruz’s goal is to go to college in the U.S. Zivanovic would like to apply to colleges in either Europe or the U.S.
While studying at Cotter, students receive support from staff in the residence hall. Director of Residence and Student Life Marie Barrientos, who has been in the role for more than a decade, said providing guidance to students is similar to parenting. “I love being a mom, and so … what we talk to our staff about is we’re raising 21 kids together, and that’s how we look at it,” Barrientos said. She continued, “And so I think just like my own kids, seeing them try new things and seeing their worlds expand a little bit, it’s super rewarding.”
Barrientos initially lived in the dorm with her family. Her children were young at the time, so they grew up experiencing different cultures. Now, her daughter is in high school, taking classes with international students. “It’s fun to just see that it’s just part of what she expects here,” Barrientos said.
On a day-to-day basis, staff help students in different ways, depending on what they need, Barrientos said, just as families help children. There are staff available during the day, evening and weekend. “I really do think the role within the dorm ... is the day-to-day well-being of these kids, emotionally, socially, mentally, physically,” she said. Barrientos assisted a student with booking a shuttle to get to the airport. Staff took a student to get a haircut. Additionally, staff check on students when they are sick. Staff may also help students with homework and college applications. If students do not know how to do laundry, staff help them learn to prepare them for life after high school. Barrientos baked cookies with students and comforted them during trying times.
The school offers students academic advising and English as a second language classes, Novakoski said. It also offers students counseling to help with parts of their experience such as homesickness, he said.
Students also recharge at the dorm after school. Novakoski said there was recently a table tennis tournament. Students also play basketball at the school’s gym.
Beyond daily life, there are special instances in which students foster connections. Barrientos appreciates when students share a part of their home. One student from Mexico explained to fifth grade students how her family celebrates Day of the Dead. “The kids were so engaged … And it was fun to see her get to present in a way that she maybe doesn’t normally get the chance,” she said. Barrientos has enjoyed International Dinners, during which students cook a dish from home and the school then serves the food to community members.
The winter season has also brought some special moments. One year, the father of a student came to stay with her at Barrientos’ home during the holiday break, and Barrientos’ son bonded with him over hockey and board games.
As some students have not seen snow before, Barrientos said, it is always wonderful to observe their reaction to the winter weather. Staff take students sledding.
There are opportunities for students to take part in special trips, as well, from seeing a play to visiting college campuses. There are typically trips to Mall of America a couple times a year, Novakoski said. Students recently attended a collegiate hockey game. Students have gone horseback riding. They have also gone to a water park. “And that was the best thing ever because it was a ton of people from the dorm and we were so close, and then we got even closer there,” Zivanovic said.
“We’ve been trying to again encourage those students to join and participate and have a truly good experience, because my job is not only to bring students here and recruit students, my job is to make sure the experience is a very positive experience,” Novakoski said.
In the future, staff would like to provide more opportunities for international students and local students to connect through activities such as attending sporting events and movie nights, Barrientos said. Staff also would like to start an event in which international students make a small dish from home and a limited number of local students are invited to share them.
Novakoski said he would like to connect Cotter students with international students at Winona State University to foster a global community in Winona. Novakoski said his position at Cotter is an extension of his years of work with international students that have left an indelible mark. “And it’s changed my life and it’s made me a better person, more understanding of the world … And I just want to share that experience with other people,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.