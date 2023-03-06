by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Cotter Schools plans to create an early childhood center by renovating the Tau Center on its campus.
The early childhood center will house infant care through pre-kindergarten programming, President Mary Eileen Fitch said. The goal is to open the center in early 2024, she said, and the estimated capacity is about 275 students. This would be one of the larger child care capacities in the area.
Fitch said the center will allow Cotter to provide early childhood programming for more students. Additionally, with a need for infant care in the area, Fitch said, the center will give families another option for child care. “For us to be able to provide some of that care, to meet some of that need, it’s a great opportunity for Cotter and hopefully the Winona community, as well,” she said.
The cost for infant care has not yet been decided, Fitch said, adding that the hope is for it to be as affordable as possible. The cost of the other programming would be similar to its current pricing, she said.
Cotter is creating the center as it moves forward with its goal of having all students on one campus, Fitch said. “And that vision was started many, many years ago by people invested in Cotter for years … People have dreamed of this for a long time,” she said.
Cotter hopes for the center to provide more convenience for families with students at other schools in the Cotter system, Fitch said, as it is close to other system schools.
At the center, there will also be some Montessori programming, Fitch said. Main Square Montessori programming will not relocate, she said.
Benefactors are helping with funding the renovations, Fitch said. Cotter continues to work on fundraising and pursuing other funding sources, such as grants, she said. The renovations are to ensure that the building works well for young children, she said.
Cotter purchased the Tau Center and Maria Hall from Winona State University (WSU) in May 2022. Fitch said that Cotter does not have definitive plans for utilizing Maria Hall at this time. She added that Cotter is using part of the land around the hall as part of a project to renovate and expand an existing building, St. Luke Hall, for its new elementary school. Work is projected to be completed in August 2023.
