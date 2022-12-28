by ALEXANDRA RETTER
At the height of the pandemic, students did not have the typical opportunities for academic and social growth at school. Now that students have been back at school full-time, teachers at Cotter Schools are working to provide support to help them overcome learning gaps from the pandemic.
“My top priority was just to focus primarily on social-emotional learning first, the social and emotional health of students returning to that context after a pretty traumatic year and a half,” Cotter High School English Teacher Paul Schmitt said. “How are you supposed to learn if you aren’t feeling safe, welcome and engaged with the environment?”
Schmitt works to foster a welcoming environment by letting students know that whatever point they are in their learning is welcome. Students always have individualized needs, he said, and the pandemic highlighted them.
“I think it was a big adjustment, last year especially, to remember classroom expectations and behaviors: How do we treat one another? How do we interact with one another and talk with one another in a meaningful way?” he said. He encourages honest discussion about books that gives students space to voice what may not sit well with them about what they read. “I think having a space where you can share those vulnerabilities or those honest thoughts is really important to creating a place where people feel valued — that they’re invested in socially and emotionally,” he said. Overall, he wants to support students learning to communicate with compassion and honesty.
Schmitt also asks students to communicate with him about any challenges they are facing with meeting deadlines so he can offer some flexibility. “And it’s something I think we need to be able to provide for students as they’re finding their footing again,” he said.
Additionally, Schmitt explains his goals to students and offers them opportunities to provide feedback on what is and isn’t working in class.
Staff also provide academic help. Kindergarten through sixth grade Literacy and Reading Instructional Coach Sara Fellman’s position is new, and in the role, she supports educators when they face challenges with reading and literacy instruction. She helps teachers review data on students’ progress to determine how to best help them. She also is at work on providing digital resources for parents to help students in subjects such as reading, writing and spelling.
The school uses screening tools in an effort to not overlook students who would benefit from support, Fellman said.
Cotter has two reading specialists at the elementary level who provide extra support to students in this area, Fellman said. The school also has an interventionist position for math, third grade Teacher Lisa Ratz said.
To support the growth of students’ reading skills, Schmitt provides time for them to read in class. His goal is to help them get into the habit of reading and develop the focus required to read for a longer period of time. Schmitt has students write regularly in different styles to help them develop the habit of writing and to build their confidence in their writing. They may free-write or write from a perspective that isn’t their own. “Reading and writing are such habit-based skills that repetition and consistency and practicing them is what I aim for,” he said.
Schmitt also works to make sure students have time to answer questions and complete work in class so they do not have lingering questions about assignments when at home.
The school started using a math curriculum last year that includes vocabulary that remains similar as students progress from kindergarten through fifth grade. It also includes problems that reference previous lessons so that students have opportunities to review material. Students can also work individually at their own pace with the program’s online tool. Ratz said the problems often reference real-world situations, allowing students to see how they are applicable to their lives.
Families can help support students at home. “I hope parents feel, and families feel, that teachers are as there for them as we are for the students,” Schmitt said. Families can read at home, go to the library with their children and help their children find topics and activities that are interesting to them, he said.
Fellman said families can read to their students, and support students’ literacy skills by having discussions, such as talking about students’ days at school.
Families can incorporate at home the vocabulary from school math lessons, Ratz said. They can ask their children math-related problems during everyday activities, such as preparing a meal or shopping at a store, she said. “As you’re with your child, try to [use] math skills in the real world so they can see how they apply to their life,” she said.
A continuing challenge is helping students remain focused and present, Schmitt said. “We are living in a world of being inundated with activity all the time, digital or otherwise — especially digital,” he said. He recognizes that being in school can tax students emotionally and mentally, so sometimes students need a break from class so they can return more focused.
