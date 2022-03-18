by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Cotter Schools recently announced that it will purchase two buildings on Winona State University’s (WSU) West Campus.
The Tau Center and Maria Hall will become part of Cotter’s campus.
“We’re just overjoyed,” Cotter President Mary Eileen Fitch said in an interview. “It’s really a fantastic opportunity for our students and families. We know … this is only possible with wonderful, generous donors and people who believe in the mission of Cotter and want to provide excellent and well-rounded academic opportunities for our students.”
WSU Vice President for Finance and Administration Scott Ellinghuysen also said the university was pleased. “You want it to be in good hands; you want it to be put to good use, and I don’t think there’s any question that the Cotter folks will do right by the land and the property,” he said.
Cotter leaders are now studying the buildings to determine how to best use them in the context of their goal of having all the system’s students on one campus, Fitch said.
The West Campus buildings also tie into other facilities work now happening at Cotter. “It’s a unique opportunity … for Cotter at this point in time, especially as we look to our overall site plan,” Fitch said. Currently, Cotter is renovating and expanding its previous residential building, Loretto Hall, to serve as a new kindergarten through sixth grade elementary school. “As our enrollment continues to grow, we need more space, and … the acquisition of these properties allows us to really look for that site plan,” she said. With the new elementary school, she said, Cotter needs not only more space for additional students, but also extra room to accommodate transportation needs with cars and buses, green space and a playground. When asked if Cotter was interested in the West Campus facilities for the buildings themselves or the land, Fitch said, “I think the answer is sort of both,” adding that school officials are interested in the land for safety and needs like transportation. She continued, “Maybe some building and maybe more land … but we haven’t fully landed on those decisions right now.”
Cotter leaders are also studying whether the buildings will be renovated or remodeled, Fitch said.
Cotter agreed to pay the appraised values of the buildings, Ellinghuysen said. Those values are $3.15 million for the Tau Center and $1.8 million for Maria Hall. Donors are contributing funding for the buildings, Fitch said.
Another West Campus building, Lourdes Hall, remains on the market, Ellinghuysen said. The potential for how Cotter could use Maria Hall and the Tau Center made them more appealing, Fitch said, with Maria Hall being near Cotter’s elementary school and Tau possibly being part of school leaders’ ideas for having their younger students on campus. WSU has given many tours of Lourdes Hall to interested parties, Ellinghuysen said. “We’ve just got to find the right people,” he said.
WSU initially decided to sell the West Campus buildings in summer of 2021 as part of its goal to have its buildings on a single campus. “The West Campus has been a great addition to WSU for close to 30 years, but today’s students are telling us they want a different style of living and learning environments, such as the ability to walk to classes, the library, concerts, competitions and events,” WSU President Scott Olson said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.