by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A new elementary school is coming to Winona. Cotter Schools plans to renovate and expand one of its existing buildings to open a new elementary school. The work is projected to be done in August 2023.
“I’m feeling very excited and incredibly fortunate,” Cotter Schools President Mary Eileen Fitch said. “This is just a wonderful opportunity to provide our students with quality, well-designed learning spaces.”
Cotter Schools announced the news on Dec. 21. (See full press release here.)
The new school will hold up to 600 students in kindergarten through sixth grade. It will have band, music, art and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classrooms, a cafeteria, gym, library, play areas and green space. School leaders plan for the building to house up to four classes per grade, which is a greater number than at Cotter Schools’ current elementary building for grades one through four, St. Stan’s, Fitch said. Some elementary grades are already close to the capacity for four classes, she added. In general, the school system has experienced growth in past years, she said, and Cotter leaders are hopeful about continued growth.
Overall, the idea is for the project to be roughly half renovation and half new construction, Fitch said. The plan is to remove one floor of the current Loretto Hall, she said, meaning the hall will have three floors instead of four. Then, builders will construct a new building perpendicular to the hall, she said, that will extend toward the existing Maria Hall.
Cotter is not using Loretto Hall at the moment, Fitch said. The long-time residence hall is not needed as a home away from home for international students since Cotter opened a new dorm this year.
Individual contributions will fund most of the project, and Cotter plans to hold capital campaigns for funding technology and furnishings. “We’re very fortunate to have so many people who believe in and support Catholic education and the mission of Cotter,” Fitch said.
To develop the current plan, Cotter building and operations staff, elementary teachers and administrators collaborated with representatives from a construction company and architecture firm over the past few months. There will be more upcoming focus groups with staff members, such as teachers, and architects to further refine what learning spaces will look like, Fitch said.
Winona State University (WSU)’s West Campus is also undergoing changes nearby. WSU closed the campus at the beginning of the school year and plans to sell the buildings. Fitch said Cotter could be interested in the buildings. School leaders pursued the current plan because Cotter already owns Loretto Hall, Fitch said. As there was not a particular purpose for the hall at this time and Cotter could not control what happened with West Campus, she said, repurposing and expanding Loretto Hall was a great opportunity.
