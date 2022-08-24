Cotter welcomes back students

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Students greeted one another with waves, high fives and conversation as the 2022-2023 school year started at Cotter Schools on Monday.
Ninth graders Ezra Burros and Anthony Schneider were starting high school. Schneider was excited about having “a little more independence with classes.”
10th grader Kollin Diaczun and 11th grader Griffin Albrecht were also enthusiastic about the first day. “It feels good. I’m ready to get going,” Diaczunsaid.
“I’m excited,” Albrecht said.
The students were all looking forward to seeing their friends.
The first day brought enthusiasm for staff members, as well, about having students back in the building. “I think the first day is always so exciting,” President Mary Eileen Fitch said. “There’s some nervous energy from kids, as well as a lot of excitement to be back around their friends.” She continued, “It’s a beautiful day, so to have students walking through and finding their way, and the joy on their faces – I think for as much as we enjoy summer vacation, I think both students and staff and teachers all enjoy being back together as well.”
Many students were looking forward to attending particular classes. Schneider was excited to take German for the first time. Albrecht and Diaczun were eager to take part in choir. They said their teacher Ms. Jirele was wonderful. “She makes it fun,” Albrecht said.
The students were also excited to participate in sports. Burros was looking forward to the soccer season. “A lot of my friends play,” he said. “I’ve been playing for a while, so it’s fun.”
Albrecht and Diaczun are awaiting the basketball season. “I just love the people I’m around when I’m playing basketball,” Diaczun said.
The students also set some academic and personal goals. “Last year, math was hard for me, so I’m just trying to get better, become a better student and just a person in general,” Albrecht said. Diaczun is hoping to do well in a high-level class, Advanced Placement Biology. “It’s going to be scary, but at the same time, I hope it’s fun,” he said.
Fitch also hoped the students would learn new academic and social skills over the course of the school year. “I’m just hopeful that they will continue to learn, grow, have meaningful experiences with their classmates,” Fitch said.
With COVID protocols relaxing, school events are also continuing to come back. One event returning this year during the first week of school is a camping experience for ninth graders, Fitch said. While camping in the local area for several days, they participate in activities like canoeing and biking. Fellow high school students a couple years ahead of them also visit to answer their questions about what it is like to be in high school. “It’s an opportunity to welcome in new students, to give students an opportunity to get a glimpse of what high school will be like and to grow as their class together as they start off in high school,” she said.
The new school year brings a number of other possibilities for students with learning and growing, Fitch said. “That’s one of the gifts of working with younger people, is they still have so much hope in them,” she said. “And the possibilities to see where they can begin in a year and grow to by the end is awesome.”
