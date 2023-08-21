by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A new organization is now leading the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA). Cotter Schools recently began operating MCA and is planning to continue the conservatory’s tradition of offering classes this fall in areas such as dance and theater.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (SMU) previously led MCA and announced earlier this summer that Cotter would begin owning and operating the conservatory on August 1. “With Saint Mary’s academic program restructure, announced in May 2022, the department and academic courses connected to MCA have closed,” SMU said in a press release. SMU cut the majority of its arts and humanities programs and laid off a number of faculty members in these fields. The press release continued, “To maintain a thriving arts resource for the community, Saint Mary’s engaged Cotter, a longtime community partner, to continue the great legacy of MCA.” The change in operations also works well with Cotter shifting toward having all its programs on the Saint Teresa campus, the press release said.
“The university has been incredibly honored to be affiliated with the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts since 2003,” SMU President Father James Burns said in the press release. “Thousands of students have furthered their love of the arts through the community programming provided by the talented MCA staff. We are incredibly glad that this valuable space and resource will be utilized in its fullest capacity under Cotter’s leadership.”
Cotter President Mary Eileen Fitch agreed in an interview that the change was a natural transition, with MCA situated on the Saint Teresa campus and Cotter being an educational organization like SMU. “We want to continue to provide that quality arts programming,” she said.
Since starting to lead MCA, Managing Director Jacque Paulsen said she has enjoyed meeting wonderful teachers, artists and students. “We have appreciated getting to know the arts community in Winona,” she said.
MCA will continue to offer programming in theater, dance, music and visual arts, Paulsen said. “And we offer programming for all ages,” she said.
Some staff members may continue at MCA with the change. “Every single employee that wanted to continue their opportunities at the conservatory was invited to stay with the conservatory through the transition,” Paulsen said.
When it comes to funding, Fitch said the conservatory will continue to apply for some grants that MCA has received in the past. MCA staff members will also consider ideal times to schedule classes, Fitch said, so they are as accessible as possible. Some classes may take place right after school for elementary students, for example, she said.
Looking to the future, Paulsen is excited to consider performance opportunities, as well as opportunities to collaborate with other organizations in the area that support the arts. “We’re looking forward to meeting the needs of the community and providing opportunities for everyone in our community to access high-quality arts,” she said.
“We recognize that we’re teaching the whole child,” Fitch said. “And an important part of that is their experience with the arts. So, we see this as a natural relationship that can grow, in terms of both the interest of our students, and students throughout Winona, and adults in our community as well.”
More information is available at cotterschools.org/mca.
