Cotter's big move to new elementary

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As the new school year approaches, elementary teachers are placing calendars on classroom bulletin boards, students’ name tags on desks and toys in bins at Cotter Schools, as they might usually. This year, however, the teachers are preparing for their students in new classrooms, in a new building — St. Luke Hall — after taking part in a substantial move to the new building from St. Stan’s and St. Mary’s.
Last school year, Kindergarten Teacher Shana Johnson said, teachers donated long-unused items from their previous classrooms and packed up others. Professional movers hauled those supplies and furniture to St. Luke Hall, and recently, teachers began unpacking.
Having a fresh start in a new classroom is an enjoyable part of setting up the space, Johnson said. “Wherever I’ve taught before, a different teacher had left the space, so they always leave stuff behind, which is always really nice, especially as a new teacher … But just knowing that I already have the stuff I need, and now I get this blank space to just put it where I want it, is just really fun,” she said.
Johnson is looking forward to showing her students the new space, including the new playground equipment. “It’ll be new to everybody so it’ll be so exciting,” she said. She added, “Everyone will just be smiling through the hallways …”
While Fourth Grade Teacher Betsy Donahue put out desks, she thought about there soon being a student in each seat. “… I just read my class list and see those names and think, ‘I get to learn and know another 18 wonderful, wonderful students,’” she said. New laptops will help her students with research projects, she said. The great amount of space in the room will also help when students are completing experiments, she said — as will the sink, one of her favorite parts of the room.
“I just feel love and unity. Everybody is working so hard at this common goal to get this school set up for the kids. All the teachers are helping each other, the administration is supporting us. I feel unified,” Donahue said. “I feel like we’re a family and sometimes it’s big things like this that bring you together, because this is a big undertaking to move a whole school over to another school. So we all were packing boxes up and getting ready for the move and then unpacking. And it’s exhausting, but at the same time we all are going for this common purpose and this goal to be ready for the kids. And to have our spaces nice where they feel like they're at home.”
August 21 marks the beginning of the new school year for Cotter Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.