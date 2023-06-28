by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Construction and renovation at Cotter Schools’ new elementary school is progressing, and school leaders aim for all elementary school students to attend class in the building, St. Luke Hall, this coming school year.
“At St. Luke, it is moving along,” President Mary Eileen Fitch said. “It seems to be, dare I say, on schedule, without jinxing us.” School leaders are still planning to open the school year on time in August in the new building, she said. “That’s very exciting,” she said. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will attend class in the building. This means students at St. Stan’s will move to the new building.
“I think it’ll be a wonderful opportunity for our school community to be physically closer together,” Fitch said. “I think there’s certainly an air of excitement in our community for this opening.” She added that she looks forward to opportunities for older students to mentor younger ones and for staff members to meet more often for professional development.
“And it really is shaping up to be a beautiful learning space for our students, which I think is a great opportunity for them …” Fitch said. The school is close to outdoor space where students can play and their teachers can bring them to learn, she said.
“I think it really helps to bring that one campus vision to fruition,” Fitch said, referring to Cotter Schools’ goal to have all students attend class in buildings on one campus. Currently, many elementary students attend school at St. Stan’s in another part of town. “So it’s helping us get one step closer to this opportunity of having all our campus and students and families together in this space. I also think that … as enrollment continues to increase, it’s a wonderful opportunity to have a larger classroom building, where the students can all be at school together,” she said. Students in the elementary grades have been separated previously to accommodate them, she said.
Meanwhile,renovations are continuing at the former Tau Center, which Cotter Schools purchased from Winona State University and is turning into its early childhood center. “We don’t have an exact date, but we’re still planning to open in early 2024,” Fitch said. “And we are hoping that as we get to fall, we’ll have a better specific planned date for opening. But that work is also moving forward and on schedule.” The center will provide programming such as infant care and pre-kindergarten programs and have an estimated capacity of about 275 students.
In addition to purchasing the former Tau Center, Cotter Schools purchased neighboring Maria Hall. Conversations about utilizing Maria Hall are ongoing, Fitch said, as part of discussions being had by a Cotter Schools committee that is working on the facilities plan for all buildings on campus. “We really have decided to wait and see what would be the best use for that, once we have all these students on campus,” she said.
