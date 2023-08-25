by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) 2028 Highway 43 construction project from Mankato Avenue to Mississippi River bridge has garnered mixed responses from people about potential roundabouts and truck traffic in the corridor, leading some to question whether the highway should be rerouted. With narrow and heavily pedestrian-used streets, some citizens have made suggestions for rerouting the highway, but MnDOT said rerouting wouldn’t necessarily solve the issue of truck traffic downtown.
The current Highway 43 route runs through Winona from Mankato Avenue onto Sarnia Street, then north onto Main Street passing Winona State University and into downtown. The route takes a left onto Fourth Street and a right onto the Mississippi River bridge into Wisconsin. This highway is a major connector between Minnesota and Wisconsin. Citizens have taken issue with this winding route that cuts through residential and pedestrian heavy areas and suggested alternate routes for Highway 43.
One Highway 43 reroute idea that has gained some traction, is to move the highway traffic from downtown and Winona’s center to Riverview Drive and Pelzer Street, which connects to Highway 61. With this reroute, traffic coming into Winona from the interstate bridge would take a right on Fourth Street and another right on Huff Street, front here leading to Riverview Drive to Pelzer Street and connecting to Highway 61. Joe Reed, who served for years on the Winona State University student and community pedestrian safety committee, said the idea is a “no-brainer.” Reed wrote in an email, “I did a study on the mileage and time difference between the two routes and it was minimal. (Less than two miles longer and three minutes on average longer taking Riverview Drive.) The beauty of this is there's no tight turns; there's four lanes on [Highway] 14/61; it doesn't cut through any residential areas except by the Thurley Homes; it doesn't go through downtown and campus; they don't have to deal with the trains cutting through town. It's all about common sense and safety.”
Similarly, on MnDOT’s website for the project, a user named ScottS shared an idea of rerouting Highway 43 from Highway 61 to Pelzer Street onto Riverview Drive and to the interstate bridge. “There is a railroad overpass on Pelzer, which is a huge benefit. It would keep the truck traffic out of downtown,” ScottS said.
MnDOT District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty said rerouting wouldn’t solve the issue of trucks downtown, because for many trucks, the destination is downtown. “It isn't all just trucks coming through to go across the river into Wisconsin … There's trucks that use that route to get downtown for deliveries and hauling things. I don't know if [changing] that route would ever necessarily change [that]. But that is one thing that people have cited too, is concern about truck traffic and trucks,” Dougherty said.
Another rerouting idea people have suggested involves extending the Mankato Avenue stretch of Highway 43. Ted Hazelton suggested Highway 43 be rerouted to continue north on Mankato Avenue and turn westward on Fourth Street instead of Sarnia Street. Then the highway would continue west until turning right onto the interstate bridge. Hazelton said this would eliminate the twists and turns Highway 43 currently takes through town.
Leslie Foote posited a similar reroute idea, but instead the highway would turn off Mankato Avenue at Broadway Street, freeing most of Main Street and Sarnia Street from truck traffic. On MnDOT’s website for the project, a user named Mac shared a similar idea: with Highway 43 following Mankato Avenue north before turning west on Second Street. “I feel that to reroute could make it easier and safer for Winona State students to cross Main Street near campus and for folks to cross Sarnia to access East Lake Winona and the park,” Mac said.
Finally, a third rerouting option Joyce Woodworth brought up, was to have Highway 43 traffic coming off the interstate bridge to turn right on Fourth Street then left onto Huff Street, which connects to Highway 61.
Dougherty noted that rerouting Highway 43 has been a question for a while but said it would be a separate decision from the Highway 43 project. “We'd have to kind of look back at some of that analysis that had been done in the past and then see, you know, if that's something to move ahead with,” Dougherty said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.