by CHRIS ROGERS
Two dairy feedlot expansions — including one just under the animal unit cap — sailed through Winona County hearings and were unanimously approved this winter. Some county officials raised concerns about the potential environmental impacts of the larger feedlot expansion before ultimately voting in favor of it.
Last month, the County Board approved a proposal from Clark Dairy, west of Rollingstone, to expand its feedlot from 512 cows, 119 heifers, and 35 calves (807 animal units) to 630 cows, 80 heifers, and 60 calves (950 animal units). In November, the County Board approved a conditional use permit for D&D Dairy, north of Rushford, to expand its herd from 699 cows (979 animal units) to 1,052 cows and 25 calves (1,477.8 animal units).
The D&D Dairy expansion moves Dean, Greg, and Randy Smith’s operation up to the county’s maximum. The Winona County animal unit cap limits feedlots to no more than 1,500 animal units. The cap has been the subject of much debate in recent years, as the rural County Board members, the Farm Bureau, and many farmers have argued for repealing or raising it to reflect the changing nature of the dairy industry, while Winona-based board members, the Land Stewardship Project, and many farmers and rural residents have argued the cap is needed to protect groundwater and small farms. In several 3-2 votes in recent years, the County Board has rejected attempts to discuss changing the rule, and the cap is at the center of ongoing lawsuits by the Daley Farm of Lewiston over the county’s denial of its over-the-limit expansion request.
Many rural wells in Winona County are contaminated with nitrates, a byproduct of nitrogen in commercial fertilizer, manure, and human waste. Supporters of the cap say larger feedlots risk more nitrate pollution, while opponents argue that dairy farming is better for local groundwater than the row cropping and commercial fertilizer use that have often replaced shuttered dairy farms.
Both farms completed manure management plans outlining how they would store and apply manure generated by the added animals. Because it’s under 1,000 animal units, the Clark Dairy is subject to Winona County’s feedlot inspection office, while the larger D&D Dairy will be subject to Minnesota Pollution Control Agency inspections. On both farms, the proposed expansions went hand-in-hand with plans to add larger manure storage lagoons that would allow the farms to stop spreading manure in the wintertime. That is an environmental benefit, Winona County Feedlot Officer Carly McGinty explained, because spreading manure on frozen ground is much more likely to lead to runoff and potential nitrogen pollution.
D&D’s proposal also involved adding a two-acre vegetated infiltration area next to its feed storage pad to absorb runoff from the feed.
“We’re looking to add some numbers to the business,” co-owner Dean Smith told the Planning Commission this fall. “The main thing is trying to be environmentally friendly. We have an issue with our feed pad we need to clean up — the runoff area — and [we want to] add manure storage because we’re wintertime hauling currently on frozen ground … But if anyone knows business, you have to increase revenue somehow in order to pay for those expenses.”
One neighbor vouched for the Smiths during a public hearing, and no one spoke to oppose the project. Pointing to estimates that global food demand will double by 2050, neighbor Tom Scarponcini said, “When you have someone who has the facilities, the interest, the track record, and just the overall ability to do what they’re asking to do, the last thing we should be doing is putting up roadblocks that prevent them from doing it.”
Two Planning Commission members expressed misgivings about the proposal.
‘We’re skirting the line … here for animal units,” Planning Commission member Patrick Byron said. “And on paper, it looks like they’ve done their homework, you know, and their due diligence on it from every aspect. I really kind of struggle with this just because of the water quality, and what if something happens — that sort of thing. What would it affect? I just wanted to get that out there.” Byron added that he had concerns about how frequent and thorough follow-up inspections are.
“What about water consumption?” fellow Planning Commission member Lynn Carlson said, raising concerns about water availability. The county’s approval required D&D Dairy to get a water appropriation permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which reviews whether a water user will draw down aquifer levels.
Planning Commission member Kelley Stanage — who, like Byron and Carlson, has often stood up for environmental issues and raised concerns about the Daley Farm’s expansion — responded. “These are all good comments, and, you know, I agree with some of them, but I also think that we need to work within our discretion, and it’s the DNR that manages the water consumption, the wells,” she said. “And they are within our animal unit cap. And it does appear they’re solving some environmental risks by engineering it the way they have. So I would tend to want to go ahead and approve it based on those things and limit the discussion to what we actually have discretion over.”
Planning Commission member Mike Flynn said, “It complies with animal unit [cap], so they’re not skirting that.” He also pointed to the improvements in manure storage and feed pad runoff.
“For me, it’s very easy to support the application,” said then-Planning Commission and County Board member Steve Jacob. “We have very strict regulations here. They’re meeting every one of those regulations here. They’re stopping before the limit that we’ve imposed as a very stringent limit to begin with.” Jacob noted that some government conservation programs pay farmers to grow cover crops, including alfalfa, while dairy farms like D&D would be growing hundreds of acres of alfalfa on their own dime.
The Planning Commission, including Carlson and Byron, ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the D&D permit to the County Board. At the County Board table, then-board member Marie Kovecsi pulled the item for a question about whether an environmental assessment worksheet was needed. When she heard that the MPCA found that an EAW was not required, Kovecsi and the board voted unanimously to approve the permit.
The Planning Commission had fewer questions for Clark Dairy. Planning Commission member Mark Clark, who is a partner at the farm, recused himself from the discussion.
“Looking back on the Clarks’ operations — no violations and et cetera … that was very good to read,” Byron noted.
Planning Commission member Mike Flynn said, “This proposal is improving what exists there today. It’s bringing it up to modern standards of best management. The increase in animal units is less than 20 percent … The expansion of the storage — they don’t have to spread anything in the winter — that’s a huge improvement from where they are right now. And we’re in a county that we’re dairy. That’s what we do … So the fact that we want people to go into the dairy industry, I think that’s wonderful. And the fact that they want to keep it for more generations, that’s what this plan is about. I’m certainly in favor of that, and I think it’s an asset to our county.”
The Planning Commission and County Board voted unanimously in favor of the permit.
