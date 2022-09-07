by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona County Board is staring down a potential tax hike four times larger than any in the past decade: 25 percent. Late last month, Interim Winona County Administrator Maureen Holte presented a draft budget to the County Board with a $5 million deficit. Balancing the budget could require a 25 percent increase in the property tax levy. County staff and the board are searching for ways to trim the deficit ahead of an end-of-the-month deadline to set the preliminary tax levy for 2023.
“I do believe we have the ability to get it below 25,” Holte told the board, referring to further reductions she would discuss with department heads, “but I believe we’ll be very challenged to get it below double-digit[s].”
“In my 10 years, we’ve never faced anything like this before, not even close,” County Board member Steve Jacob said.
What’s behind the increase?
A number of factors are driving the deficit. Like many businesses and individuals, the county is dealing with rising prices. Many departments’ proposed spending is up 3-4 percent across the board, and the county’s budgets for diesel fuel and natural gas more than doubled. Holte said health insurance costs could rise five percent.
Certain departments’ spending is up more sharply. One portion of the Planning Department’s budget is up 48 percent, in part due to a proposed rewrite of the comprehensive plan estimated to cost $350,000 over two years. The IT Department’s budget rose 12 percent, partly due to funds budgeted for contracted services. The jail budget rose by $1.5 million, including nearly a $1 million increase in staffing costs. That is because, with the old jail largely closed, the county laid off most of its detention deputies in 2021, but with the new jail set to open next summer, the county must add those positions back into the budget. While it’s often been a major cost driver in past years, the budget for Health and Human Services is actually down slightly in next year’s budget.
County staff’s reduced revenue estimates are also a factor in the deficit. Overestimating revenues can cause a department to go over budget, while underestimating revenues can cause the county to raise taxes more than necessary. General fund revenue is down by $700,000 in the draft budget. For instance, the IT Department is expecting to bring in just $50,000 in fees next year, a reduction of $184,000 from the last budget. Finance Director Pat Moga said a drop in state aid accounted for a portion of the overall revenue decline.
Finally, the county had hoped to fund debt payments for the new jail using sales taxes, but, after a breakdown of budget negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in St. Paul, legislation to approve a sales tax referendum never passed. Now, the county is stuck raising property taxes to make payments on the jail, which total almost $1.5 million per year.
County Board reacts
“It’s huge,” County Board Chair Chris Meyer said of the potential levy increase in an interview last year. “I think we have to do whatever we can to bring it back down … The interim administrator had something about it still being double digits, but I am hoping we can bring it down to the teens.” She added, referencing the city of Winona’s proposed 9 percent levy increase, “[The increase] is disturbing to me, but obviously, it’s not just the county.”
At a budget meeting last month, Meyer said, “I do think this is a year where we probably have to tighten our belts. I don’t think that means throwing out the baby with the bathwater.” For her, that meant possibly postponing investment in replacing old equipment and not granting increases in funding for agencies like Big Brothers Big Sisters, but also not cutting funding.
“If we go higher this year, it’s not totally out of line, and it’s likely to come back next year,” County Board member Marie Kovecsi said of the levy increase. She pointed out that a sales tax to fund the jail debt could be passed in the future, easing the burden on property taxes. Kovecsi also noted the county has one of the lower property tax levies per capita in the state and said the board needs to be mindful of the impact of cutting services.
Conversely, County Board member Marcia Ward called for cuts to programs such as the Winona Friendship Center’s Senior Advocacy program and suggested using reserves to fund the jail debt for one year. “Your email of 25 percent — I had to sit back and laugh,” Ward told Holte. “There is no way in this universe I would support anything near that.” People are already struggling with inflation and a possible recession, Ward continued. “For us to keep raising property taxes on our citizens is just unreasonable with what’s going on,” she said.
“I don’t see any magic bullet,” Jacob said in an interview. He added, “I am confident we’ll soften the blow from 25 percent, and I’ll vote against any tax increase, but it’s going to take the largest number that I’ve seen in my tenure to manage this this year.”
While much still lies ahead, the County Board made a few, relatively small decisions on the budget — including cutting a $350,000 project to replace the Law Enforcement Center boiler, which county staff said is on its last legs — and funding for outside agencies.
Meyer and Kovecsi argued unsuccessfully for a $4,000 increase in funding for the Soil and Water Conservation District. County Board member Greg Olson — who often votes with Meyer and Kovecsi on budget matters — opposed any increase. “We have an extraordinary amount of pressure on our budget and levy this year,” he said. He continued, “I do support $4,000 here, $4,000 there … but … we have to make some hard decisions, and that would be a hard decision I would make: no more.”
The County Board will meet to discuss the budget again on September 13. A vote to set the preliminary tax levy is due by the end of the month. The preliminary levy sets a ceiling for next year’s property taxes; the final levy could be lowered from that level when the final budget is set in December.
