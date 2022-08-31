by CHRIS ROGERS
In a split vote last week, the Winona County Board agreed to pursue a moratorium blocking new commercial dog breeding kennels for a year. The decision came after close to 400 county residents signed a petition raising animal welfare concerns and calling for a moratorium and ban on new kennels, which they described as “puppy mills.” The County Board is expected to vote on the measure September 27. The moratorium is meant to give the county time to study possible regulations or a ban on new breeding facilities. County Board member Greg Olson said he would support a ban.
There are several commercial dog breeders in Winona County with 50-200 adult animals. Elsewhere in Minnesota, some of the largest breeders have over 1,000 dogs. Most kennels must be licensed by both the USDA and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH), which conduct inspections meant to ensure dogs are healthy and in safe facilities. The Humane Society of the United States has called for requiring daily “positive human interaction,” among other reforms to the USDA’s ules. The county is involved in giving kennels zoning permits that deal with land use and neighborly issues, such as the distance from a kennel to a neighboring residence.
In past debates over kennels dating back to 2015, the county has largely avoided getting involved in regulating animal welfare, partly on the advice of county staff, who say they do not have enough personnel or expertise and that the state and federal governments are already handling that issue.
Last week’s vote marks a potential change in that approach and signals the County Board majority’s willingness to go above and beyond state and federal regulations on dog breeders. “I have talked to multiple constituents, and I have been convinced that we need to do more …” County Board member Chris Meyer said.
Animal welfare advocates said that the USDA and BAH don’t do enough to protect dogs, and they criticized the industry as a whole. “Dogs are companions. They’re not livestock,” Winona resident Gayle Goetzman-Stolpa told the County Board earlier this spring. Frank McMillan, veterinarian and researcher from Ohio, said his studies found even clean, ostensibly well-run dog kennels caused “psychological damage” to dogs. Conversely, veterinarian and BAH Program Director Veronica Bartsch said that when she inspected two local kennels, “I saw nothing but happy, healthy dogs, to be perfectly honest.”
If people want stricter regulations on dog kennels, “Then contact the governor,” argued County Board member Marcia Ward, who opposed a moratorium. “He is the one who appoints people to [BAH], and he should be responsible if there are issues.”
But what are Winona County’s values? asked County Board member Greg Olson. “The dog breeding facilities for that number of animals — are we OK with that?” he asked.
In interviews, Olson and Meyer said the sheer number of citizens they heard from and some of the expert testimony convinced them to support a moratorium. “Listening to [McMillian and another advocate], they seemed to have a lot more in-depth information, and they were very compelling, the way they talked,” Olson said. He added, “My concern is even at the perfectly inspected, perfectly licensed kennels, the dogs are not receiving the socialization they need.” Meyer said she was concerned about a story from Winona Area Humane Society Dog Director Shanna Maus, who told the board a local kennel sold a dog to a man who neglected it to the point that, when the humane society collected the dog, it was eating blinds left near its enclosure. Referring to state and federal inspections, she added, “What I’m hearing from these folks is even the animal welfare checks that exist are insufficient.”
Several local kennel operators have told the county that they do socialize their dogs on a regular basis. Referencing his young children playing with the dogs, one said in 2015, “Kids this tall are working with them all day long.”
Olson, Meyer, and County Board member Marie Kovecsi voted 3-2 to pursue a moratorium, while Ward and board member Steve Jacob dissented.
Referencing the county’s bans on frac sand mining and large feedlots, Jacob said yet another ban would be the wrong decision. “The more businesses that we put a stop to, the more of the tax burden has to be carried by the remaining citizens of the county,” he said. He added of the local kennels, “I’ve visited all of these facilities, and quite frankly, they’re run very well. And they’re providing a valuable service.”
On September 27, the County Board expects to vote to enact a moratorium, which would block new kennels from being permitted for a year while the Planning Commission studies possible regulations on kennels. Board members didn’t specify what kind of regulations they would like to see. At a minimum, the county should verify that kennels do receive the required federal and state licenses, Olson and Meyer said. Beyond that, Meyer said she was looking forward to “understanding the barriers [to implementing regulations], the cost associated with the barriers, and, yeah, what possible animal welfare measures are even available.”
Olson said, “I think we have a moral obligation to at least look at whether we can do something.” Asked if he would support a ban, he responded, “Ultimately, I think that would be a good outcome, that we don’t increase existing or expand existing or increase more, but that we do allow the ones that are established to continue operation.” If the county banned new dog breeders, existing breeders would be “grandfathered in” meaning their operations could continue but not expand.
The County Board discussed asking the Planning Commission, a volunteer citizen committee, to hold a public hearing and study possible regulations while the moratorium is in effect. “I would like that to be brought to the Planning Commission and let them work through that,” Olson said.
However, Jacob noted that the Planning Commission — which has discussed this issue before — might not agree new regulations are needed. “What if the Planning Commission doesn’t see the need for a moratorium or a potential ban, but the County Board wants it to happen? … Are we just telling them what to do or are we asking them to participate in a process?” he asked.
County staff members also raised some concerns about their ability to take on new regulatory duties or study possible rule changes. Planning and Environmental Services Director Kay Qualley said her department is short three positions and is hard-pressed to keep up with septic inspections, which are crucial to making sure new septic tanks don’t contaminate vulnerable groundwater. “My ability to conduct the inspections that are required of my office are going to be very limited through February,” she said.
