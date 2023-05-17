by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona County Board voted 3-1 last week to consider a ban on new dog breeding kennels. It was a victory for animal welfare advocates, who have been pushing for a prohibition on “puppy mills” for years. Last month the Planning Commission recommended the county take no action, noting that recent county inspections had found no problems and the state and federal governments were already handling animal welfare regulations. However, board member Chris Meyer argued that commercial breeding harms dogs. “I’m just not sure this is a business that I can ethically support,” she said.
The County Board voted to begin developing a new zoning rule to prohibit dog kennels, but the exact language of the possible ban and whether it will ban all new kennels or only those over a certain size has yet to be determined. County Board member Greg Olson made the proposal to “potentially prohibit future dog breeding facilities — large-scale dog breeding facilities in Winona County.”
Some animal welfare advocates have labeled Winona County the “puppy mill capital of Minnesota” because the County Board over the past several years permitted 13 kennels, 12 of which are still active. However, the largest of these has 82 adult dogs, while other breeding facilities in Minnesota have over 1,000 dogs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Commercial dog and cat breeders are regulated by both the USDA and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH). The USDA and BAH inspect the facilities, veterinary care, and recreation opportunities for dogs at breeding facilities. The county requires breeders to be licensed by BAH and/or the USDA but largely leaves the issue of animal welfare up to the state and federal governments. County staff members have said their departments are not capable of effectively policing animal welfare issues.
A senior BAH veterinarian told county officials earlier this year that during visits to Winona County kennels, “I saw nothing but happy, healthy dogs to be perfectly honest.” County staff inspected the facilities this winter and reported no problems. Conversely, several citizens claimed to have adopted dogs with health or psychological problems, some of which they said were from local breeders. In scores of surprise USDA inspections over more than a decade, most inspections were clean, but there were five significant violations at four local kennels, ranging from a build-up of feces to untreated health problems. In one of the most severe cases, a dog died following delayed veterinary care, according to the USDA.
There was a difference of opinion among County Board members about the treatment of dogs at commercial breeding facilities. “They all have permits. They all have a veterinarian who is on call and [has taken] an oath to protect these animals. We’ve done inspections. The USDA has done inspections. There hasn’t been a quote ‘problem’ with what they’re seeing,” said board member Marcia Ward, who represents rural central and southern Winona County. She added, “Just because you’re doing it as a business doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong.”
Ward proposed leaving the county’s rules unchanged but symbolically supporting a bill in the state legislature that would tighten rules on breeders. No other board members supported her.
County Board member Dwayne Voegeli had concerns about some but not all facilities. “I do think there is a difference between legitimate dog breeders and puppy mills,” he said. “Not all dog breeders are puppy mills, and there are dog breeders that take care of their animals and are very professional and very compassionate for their animals. So I don’t want to throw the baby out with their bathwater.” At the same time, he acknowledged the county may not have the staff time or expertise to enforce regulations that could separate good and bad actors, and he added he didn’t believe the state and federal government were sufficiently addressing the issue of animal welfare.
On the other end of the spectrum, Meyer said she was convinced by animal welfare advocates’ testimony earlier this year and last year that most commercial breeding is traumatizing or harmful to dogs and that the USDA is failing in its duty to enforce regulations. “… There is scientific evidence that supports that the standard practices in the industry do hurt the dogs that are kenneled and bred at a rate that is probably more than is healthy for them, physically or psychologically, and that there is damage, in addition, to the puppies,” she said. She added, “So if the Board of Animal Health and the USDA, who are tasked with that regulation, are not doing their job, then maybe we do need to just ban future kennels.”
Meyer, Voegeli, and County Board member Greg Olson voted to pursue a ban. Ward dissented. The County Board seat representing the areas where most local kennels are located is currently vacant, awaiting a special election in August.
A ban would not apply to existing kennels, which are “grandfathered in” under the rules in place when they were first permitted. However, they would not be allowed to expand.
There will be more meetings and public hearings before any rule changes. If the county follows its past practice during the development of the frac sand ban, county staff would draft a possible ban, the Planning Commission — which does not support a ban on kennels — would hold a public hearing, discuss it, and forward a recommendation to the County Board. The board could then approve a ban.
