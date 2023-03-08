County Board hires Holte as administrator

by CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona County Board voted unanimously this week to promote Personnel Director Maureen Holte to the county’s top leadership role, county administrator. Holte has worked as the county’s personnel director since 2001 and served as interim administrator since the retirement of former administrator Ken Fritz at the end of 2021. Her hiring ends a year-long search for the next executive.
“I’m very excited,” County Board member Dwayne Voegeli said. Before taking office this January, he said, “I sat for six months and watched the County Board deliberate and have these discussions, and it just seemed like the obvious choice to make. [Holte] is qualified. She’s experienced. And there’s a whole bunch of other decisions we need to make that depend on this decision.”
“[Holte] comes with a lot of experiences, and hopefully she can build on a lot of those experiences,” County Board member Marcia Ward said. She noted that Holte worked two jobs over the past year — interim administrator and personnel director. Hopefully the county can soon hire a new personnel director to allow Holte to focus on other areas, Ward added.
“I am actually very excited,” Holte said. “I’m looking forward to helping Winona County go to the next level, getting some sound action plans in place, and working diligently on trying to stabilize the budget so the community doesn’t have the large spikes up and down [in the tax levy].” She added, “A big part for me is getting out in the community and starting to build those relationships even better than they are. I find that exciting, and I think there are a lot of opportunities to partner and enhance what we’re doing for the citizens.”
Holte is the first woman to be appointed Winona County administrator. Previously, Pat Blaisdell served as county coordinator, a similar position, before the county changed the position in the 1990s to an administrator, which has more authority over departments. Holte reacted to the milestone, saying, “It kind of takes my breath away a little bit. It’s just an amazing feeling.”
The County Board interviewed 11 candidates for the job over two rounds of hiring last January and October, but board members couldn’t agree on a pick last January and their top choice from the October interviews accepted a different job offer. The County Board had been considering a third round of recruiting when the board voted last month to offer the job to Holte instead, something some commissioners first suggested last January. Holte said she had been interested in the job last year but declined to comment on her reasons for not applying. She previously applied and was interviewed for the job when it was last open in 2009 and 2015.
Initially, County Board members Chris Meyer, Greg Olson, and Dwayne Voegeli voted on February 14 to offer the job to Holte without an interview, while board member Marcia Ward dissented, saying there should be an interview first. Then, in late February, when Voegeli, Ward, and County Attorney Karin Sonneman met to negotiate an employment contract, the three decided to hold an interview.
“After some thought and some citizen input — we got some citizen input — Dwayne agreed that was probably the right thing to do,” Ward explained.
Voegeli said he wasn’t initially opposed to an interview but didn’t see the need for a long-winded application process for someone the County Board already knows well. After feedback and further thought, he said, “I think we were all interested in giving a chance for more people to hear from Maureen.”
“We all came to the conclusion, and I think decided together, that it would be appropriate to have that public interview,” Sonneman said.
At first, Holte was reluctant to be interviewed. “Well, initially, I wasn’t as receptive to it,” she said,
“namely because I’ve been employed with the county for nearly 32 years.” Holte noted that she served as interim administrator for over a year on two occasions, in 2014-2015 and again in 2022. “I feel I’ve demonstrated what I bring to the table. So I was a little reluctant. I felt they knew me,” she said. However, she came around to the idea. “There’s always value, in particular in a position such as county administrator, to show the community, show the employees who you are, what you bring to the table [and] share information with people … So I was fine with it once we talked about it, and I think all in all it was a good thing.”
The full board conducted a brief interview at a public meeting on February 27. “I really believe what sets me apart from others is my level of passion for the job … I am definitely an achiever. I am goal oriented. I strive to make my goals. I think I offer a wide spectrum of experience and knowledge to help Winona County be the best it can be,” Holte told the County Board.
Asked about her goals, Holte said in the immediate term, her goal was to “survive doing two jobs” until a new personnel director is hired. In the longer term, she added, “My goal would be to make sure we have plans in place to address one end of the spectrum to another …”
Holte discussed her experience in developing and managing budgets as a department head and her role as head budgeteer while serving as interim administrator.
Asked how she would encourage transparency throughout the organization, Holte responded, “By sharing information as soon as it is possible to do so. It could be a timing issue of when do you share, how much do you share, but to the degree possible and as soon as possible. Be open and honest. That’s the best way to do that.”
On the topic of staff morale and retention, Holte talked about the importance of “having open, honest communication with the employees and management whenever possible” and allowing flexible work schedules or remote work when feasible.
The County Board agreed to pay Holte her current salary, $173,938, until July 1, when, subject to a positive performance review, her pay would increase to $178,624. County officials based the figure on the average salaries of administrators in a set of seven comparable counties. When adjusted for inflation using the federal Consumer Price Index calculator, that equates to roughly the same buying power as the previous administrator’s 2021 salary of $155,734.
“I am glad to finally have an administrator,” County Board Chair Chris Meyer said. “I feel like the questions you’ve heard us talk about — potentially reorganizing Health and Human Services and the questions with space and what to do with the [Law Enforcement Center] — those sort of issues, I think that Maureen will feel more empowered to go ahead and sort of make some plans to bring back to the County Board. I think she’s been hesitant, feeling like, ‘Should I just be keeping the status quo or start planning around these issues?’” Being the full-fledged administrator will empower Holte to do the proactive planning the county needs, and her experience as interim administrator makes Holte the right person for the job, Meyer added.
